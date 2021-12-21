JavaScript Developer Fullstack

Company Overview:
- A leading property company in Centurion seeks to employ an Intermediate Software Developer to join our dynamic team.
About the role:
- Working as part of the Development Team to develop and improve existing processes.
- Must have working experience in Full Stack .Net Development and agile methodologies.
- Must be willing to work overtime when
- Must be willing to do business travel to customer sites as and when
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications:
- University Computer Science Degree or equivalent
- Grade 12 Senior Certificate (Matric)
Experience & Skills:
- 3 – 5 years development experience
- A firm grasp of the SDLC
- Proficiency in SAP – B1
- Produce high quality code
- Must have the ability to:
- Give accurate technical estimates
- Delegate
- Work in a team environment
- Interact well with management and colleagues
- Successfully adapt to changing demands and conditions
Technical Skills Required:
- C#
- Angular JS
- MVC
- SQL
- The following will be an advantage:
- JavaScript
- Net
- Knockout
- Rhino Mocks
- Git
- Team City
- Octopus
- Entity Framework
Attributes & Competencies:
- Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities
- Ability to work under pressure and against deadlines
- Ability to take ownership and resolve issues
- Self-starter
- Attention to detail
- Good communication skills (written & verbal)
- Presentable
- Pragmatic
- Diligent
- Perseverant
- Proactive
- Leadership
- Planning and organising
- Knowledge Specialisation
- Must be individually driven and motivated. Must be reliable and responsible
- Must be enthusiastic
