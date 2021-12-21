JavaScript Developer Fullstack

Dec 21, 2021

Company Overview:

  • A leading property company in Centurion seeks to employ an Intermediate Software Developer to join our dynamic team.

About the role:

  • Working as part of the Development Team to develop and improve existing processes.
  • Must have working experience in Full Stack .Net Development and agile methodologies.
  • Must be willing to work overtime when
  • Must be willing to do business travel to customer sites as and when

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications:

  • University Computer Science Degree or equivalent
  • Grade 12 Senior Certificate (Matric)

Experience & Skills:

  • 3 – 5 years development experience
  • A firm grasp of the SDLC
  • Proficiency in SAP – B1
  • Produce high quality code
  • Must have the ability to:
  • Give accurate technical estimates
  • Delegate
  • Work in a team environment
  • Interact well with management and colleagues
  • Successfully adapt to changing demands and conditions

Technical Skills Required:

  • C#
  • Angular JS
  • MVC
  • SQL
  • The following will be an advantage:
  • JavaScript
  • Net
  • Knockout
  • Rhino Mocks
  • Git
  • Team City
  • Octopus
  • Entity Framework

Attributes & Competencies:

  • Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities
  • Ability to work under pressure and against deadlines
  • Ability to take ownership and resolve issues
  • Self-starter
  • Attention to detail
  • Good communication skills (written & verbal)
  • Presentable
  • Pragmatic
  • Diligent
  • Perseverant
  • Proactive
  • Leadership
  • Planning and organising
  • Knowledge Specialisation
  • Must be individually driven and motivated. Must be reliable and responsible
  • Must be enthusiastic

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

