Scrum Master: Data Capability at Datonomy Solutions

Purpose of the Role:The successful incumbent will be an individual with good communication skills and high organizational and ownership capacity. The ability to drive delivery through the facilitation of the teams enablement is the aim. A servant leader, championing the agile principles, values and practices, as agreed to within the team, and where identified as being useful is required. Accountable for the teams infrastructure (resourcing, planning, monitoring, reporting) as well as health (team dynamics, motivation, transparency), the role, if successful will move the team towards being self-organized, while delivering high quality, valuable work.Tasks and ResponsibilitiesTeam Delivery

Lead/facilitate agile ceremonies: daily stand-ups, sprint planning (including effort sizing), sprint retrospectives,

Maintain scrum board (TFS experience is advantageous), Product backlog, Sprint backlog

Optimise teams work focus: Clear obstacles for the team; Protect team from outside interference/ interruptions allowing them to focus on the work

Ensure SDLC governances and best practice are complied with

Grow the adoption of agile practices (champion & guardian)

Planning

Liaise with Product Owner and Clients around priorities, backlog grooming, sprint themes, delivery approaches, resourcing.

Create short to medium-term flight plans to provide delivery context for larger deliveries

Reporting

Analyse teams sprint performance; report on delivery progress and cadence

Personal effectiveness

Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks and output quality

Communicates clearly and timeously

Accountable for service delivery through own efforts

Problem solving aptitude

Collaborates effectively with others to meet deliveries

Ability to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines

Aligns to ways of working and team culture

Knowledge and/or experience of working within either Agile and/or other project methodologies

Requirements

Tertiary qualification in Information Technology, Project Management or related fields

Scrum Master certification

Relevant Scrum Master experience in Financial Services IT

Proficient in Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, TeamFoundationServer

Background in Accounting and Tax preferable

Advantageous: experience in Human Capital, Actuarial and/or Financial reporting

Desired Skills:

Scrum Master

Data Capability

Scrum Certification

