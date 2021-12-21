Scrum Master: Data Capability at Datonomy Solutions

Purpose of the Role:The successful incumbent will be an individual with good communication skills and high organizational and ownership capacity. The ability to drive delivery through the facilitation of the teams enablement is the aim. A servant leader, championing the agile principles, values and practices, as agreed to within the team, and where identified as being useful is required. Accountable for the teams infrastructure (resourcing, planning, monitoring, reporting) as well as health (team dynamics, motivation, transparency), the role, if successful will move the team towards being self-organized, while delivering high quality, valuable work.Tasks and ResponsibilitiesTeam Delivery
- Lead/facilitate agile ceremonies: daily stand-ups, sprint planning (including effort sizing), sprint retrospectives,
- Maintain scrum board (TFS experience is advantageous), Product backlog, Sprint backlog
- Optimise teams work focus: Clear obstacles for the team; Protect team from outside interference/ interruptions allowing them to focus on the work
- Ensure SDLC governances and best practice are complied with
- Grow the adoption of agile practices (champion & guardian)
Planning
- Liaise with Product Owner and Clients around priorities, backlog grooming, sprint themes, delivery approaches, resourcing.
- Create short to medium-term flight plans to provide delivery context for larger deliveries
Reporting
- Analyse teams sprint performance; report on delivery progress and cadence
Personal effectiveness
- Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks and output quality
- Communicates clearly and timeously
- Accountable for service delivery through own efforts
- Problem solving aptitude
- Collaborates effectively with others to meet deliveries
- Ability to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines
- Aligns to ways of working and team culture
- Knowledge and/or experience of working within either Agile and/or other project methodologies
Requirements
- Tertiary qualification in Information Technology, Project Management or related fields
- Scrum Master certification
- Relevant Scrum Master experience in Financial Services IT
- Proficient in Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, TeamFoundationServer
- Background in Accounting and Tax preferable
- Advantageous: experience in Human Capital, Actuarial and/or Financial reporting
Desired Skills:
- Scrum Master
- Data Capability
- Scrum Certification