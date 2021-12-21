Senior Java Developer DevOps & Cloud

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE
- The successful candidate will be responsible for maintaining, supporting enhancing mostly Java based systems written in and making in a range of technologies both old and new.
- Technologies touched on include J2EE, EJB, JMS, JSP, JSF, GWT, SOAP, REST, JPA, Hibernate, WebSphere Application Server, Pentaho Spoon, BIRT Reports, Spring, Spring Batch, Spring Boot, Spring Cloud, Docker, Kubernetes, AWS, GIT, Gradle, GitLab Pipelines, Jenkins to name a few.
- The successful candidate will also be involved in and responsible for the development on systems and services in predominantly newer technologies including Spring Boot and Angular with a general drive towards Micro Services and Hosted on and making use of AWS technologies.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Relevant IT degree or diploma, or an engineering degree (Advantage)
Experience & Skills
- 4 years software development experience is a MUST to be eligible for this position.
Working experience in the following technologies
- DevOps
- Java: J2EE, EJB
- Spring, Spring Boot, Spring Batch, Spring Cloud
- Basic HTML, CSS
- OO design patterns and principles
- Angular
- AWS
- JMS
- JSP
- JSF
- GWT
- SOAP
- REST
- JPA
- Hibernate
- WebSphere Application Server
- Pentaho Spoon
- BIRT Reports
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- GIT
- Gradle
- GitLab Pipelines
- Jenkins to name a few.
During his/her your first 90 days the successful candidate will expected to:
- Build relationships with fellow team members (developers, BA’s, QA & SM), your line manager, and stake holders outside the team, such as operational support analysts, as well as other developers within the community of practice.
- Develop an understanding of the companies Collective Investments business on a high level.
- Getting familiar & competent with our development frameworks & standards within the team.
- Understand our deployment pipelines & DevOps practices.
- Deploy a change into the production environment, with the support of fellow team members where necessary.
- Understand our way of work & collaborate in the team according to expectations.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree