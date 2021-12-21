Senior Java JavaScript Developer

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

To apply technical expertise through evaluating various patterns; utilizing existing and future integration mechanisms to create a service-based environment and reducing current platform dependencies.

Will be responsible for designing and developing Angular JavaScript & Java application.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications:

BSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent Financial industry experience)

Java / JavaScript Certifications

Experience & Skills:

Minimum 8 years IT experience

Financial / LISP (Linked Investment Service Provider, Investment environment (Beneficial)

At least 4 + years of Java Script experience

Java experience

Sound technical proficiency in the following:

AWS

Docker

Micro-services

Spring & Spring-Boot experience

Web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript & HTTP/HTTPS request-response protocol

Implementing both front-end and back-end

AngularJS and Angular.io

Node.JS, Express & Swagger/OpenAPI Specification

MEAN stack (Mongo, ExpressJS, Angular, NodeJS)

Document-based NoSQL database (MongoDB, CouchDB, DynamoDB etc…)

Relational databases and SQL (PostgreSQL, DB2, Oracle, etc…)

Linux distro (Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, etc…)

JMS and Messaging technologies

XML and Related technologies

Web services

Gradle

GIT

Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito

Security principles

Test automation

DevOps experience

Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions

Working knowledge of development design patterns

Sound object-orientated analysis, design and development skills and knowledge

Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices

Adapts structured coding styles for easy review, testing, and maintainability of the code

Integrate the developed functionality and/or component into a fully functional system

Ensure unit and integration level verification plan are in place and adheres to a great quality of code at all time.

Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging, and updating current live system

Verify user feedback in making system more stable and easier, continuous improvement

Utilize trends and metrics to develop, optimize, and implement solutions that address key business challenges and drive business objectives.

Keep abreast of industry trends and best practice to optimize service offering, ensure compliance, and mitigate risk.

Develop innovative ways to meet the needs of unique clients pro-actively.

Responsibilities and work output:

Technical systems design and architectural documentation

Systems support and systems enhancements

Ensuring implementation of non-functional requirements on agreed technical and architectural frameworks

Designing IT solutions that satisfy business objectives.

Discuss and enforcing agreed upon architectural decisions

Defining, documenting, communicating, and enforcing required standards, guidelines, and best practices

Communication of technological possibilities and constraints to business and team members

Providing (agree, document, communicate) application/technology roadmap and ensuring compliance with IT strategies.

Identifying risks and direct/escalate accordingly

Supporting effective teamwork within the Organisation

Competencies required:

Proactive

Systematically and analytical way of working

Result-oriented approach to work

Work Flexibility

Accountability and ownership of work

Ability to work under extreme pressure

Resilience

Good communication skills

Ability to collaborate in a team

Keep updated with the latest technology

Coach and mentor team members

