Senior Java JavaScript Developer

Dec 21, 2021

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

  • To apply technical expertise through evaluating various patterns; utilizing existing and future integration mechanisms to create a service-based environment and reducing current platform dependencies.
  • Will be responsible for designing and developing Angular JavaScript & Java application.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications:

  • BSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent Financial industry experience)
  • Java / JavaScript Certifications

Experience & Skills:

  • Minimum 8 years IT experience
  • Financial / LISP (Linked Investment Service Provider, Investment environment (Beneficial)
  • At least 4 + years of Java Script experience
  • Java experience

Sound technical proficiency in the following:

  • AWS
  • Docker
  • Micro-services
  • Spring & Spring-Boot experience
  • Web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript & HTTP/HTTPS request-response protocol
  • Implementing both front-end and back-end
  • AngularJS and Angular.io
  • Node.JS, Express & Swagger/OpenAPI Specification
  • MEAN stack (Mongo, ExpressJS, Angular, NodeJS)
  • Document-based NoSQL database (MongoDB, CouchDB, DynamoDB etc…)
  • Relational databases and SQL (PostgreSQL, DB2, Oracle, etc…)
  • Linux distro (Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, etc…)
  • JMS and Messaging technologies
  • XML and Related technologies
  • Web services
  • Gradle
  • GIT
  • Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito
  • Security principles
  • Test automation
  • DevOps experience
  • Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions
  • Working knowledge of development design patterns
  • Sound object-orientated analysis, design and development skills and knowledge
  • Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices
  • Adapts structured coding styles for easy review, testing, and maintainability of the code
  • Integrate the developed functionality and/or component into a fully functional system
  • Ensure unit and integration level verification plan are in place and adheres to a great quality of code at all time.
  • Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging, and updating current live system
  • Verify user feedback in making system more stable and easier, continuous improvement
  • Utilize trends and metrics to develop, optimize, and implement solutions that address key business challenges and drive business objectives.
  • Keep abreast of industry trends and best practice to optimize service offering, ensure compliance, and mitigate risk.
  • Develop innovative ways to meet the needs of unique clients pro-actively.

Responsibilities and work output:

  • Technical systems design and architectural documentation
  • Systems support and systems enhancements
  • Ensuring implementation of non-functional requirements on agreed technical and architectural frameworks
  • Designing IT solutions that satisfy business objectives.
  • Discuss and enforcing agreed upon architectural decisions
  • Defining, documenting, communicating, and enforcing required standards, guidelines, and best practices
  • Communication of technological possibilities and constraints to business and team members
  • Providing (agree, document, communicate) application/technology roadmap and ensuring compliance with IT strategies.
  • Identifying risks and direct/escalate accordingly
  • Supporting effective teamwork within the Organisation

Competencies required:

  • Proactive
  • Systematically and analytical way of working
  • Result-oriented approach to work
  • Work Flexibility
  • Accountability and ownership of work
  • Ability to work under extreme pressure
  • Resilience
  • Good communication skills
  • Ability to collaborate in a team
  • Keep updated with the latest technology
  • Coach and mentor team members

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • JavaScript
  • Docker
  • Spring Boot
  • AngularJS
  • MEAN
  • Git
  • DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position