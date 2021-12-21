Senior Java JavaScript Developer

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE
- To apply technical expertise through evaluating various patterns; utilizing existing and future integration mechanisms to create a service-based environment and reducing current platform dependencies.
- Will be responsible for designing and developing Angular JavaScript & Java application.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications:
- BSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent Financial industry experience)
- Java / JavaScript Certifications
Experience & Skills:
- Minimum 8 years IT experience
- Financial / LISP (Linked Investment Service Provider, Investment environment (Beneficial)
- At least 4 + years of Java Script experience
- Java experience
Sound technical proficiency in the following:
- AWS
- Docker
- Micro-services
- Spring & Spring-Boot experience
- Web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript & HTTP/HTTPS request-response protocol
- Implementing both front-end and back-end
- AngularJS and Angular.io
- Node.JS, Express & Swagger/OpenAPI Specification
- MEAN stack (Mongo, ExpressJS, Angular, NodeJS)
- Document-based NoSQL database (MongoDB, CouchDB, DynamoDB etc…)
- Relational databases and SQL (PostgreSQL, DB2, Oracle, etc…)
- Linux distro (Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, etc…)
- JMS and Messaging technologies
- XML and Related technologies
- Web services
- Gradle
- GIT
- Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito
- Security principles
- Test automation
- DevOps experience
- Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions
- Working knowledge of development design patterns
- Sound object-orientated analysis, design and development skills and knowledge
- Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices
- Adapts structured coding styles for easy review, testing, and maintainability of the code
- Integrate the developed functionality and/or component into a fully functional system
- Ensure unit and integration level verification plan are in place and adheres to a great quality of code at all time.
- Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging, and updating current live system
- Verify user feedback in making system more stable and easier, continuous improvement
- Utilize trends and metrics to develop, optimize, and implement solutions that address key business challenges and drive business objectives.
- Keep abreast of industry trends and best practice to optimize service offering, ensure compliance, and mitigate risk.
- Develop innovative ways to meet the needs of unique clients pro-actively.
Responsibilities and work output:
- Technical systems design and architectural documentation
- Systems support and systems enhancements
- Ensuring implementation of non-functional requirements on agreed technical and architectural frameworks
- Designing IT solutions that satisfy business objectives.
- Discuss and enforcing agreed upon architectural decisions
- Defining, documenting, communicating, and enforcing required standards, guidelines, and best practices
- Communication of technological possibilities and constraints to business and team members
- Providing (agree, document, communicate) application/technology roadmap and ensuring compliance with IT strategies.
- Identifying risks and direct/escalate accordingly
- Supporting effective teamwork within the Organisation
Competencies required:
- Proactive
- Systematically and analytical way of working
- Result-oriented approach to work
- Work Flexibility
- Accountability and ownership of work
- Ability to work under extreme pressure
- Resilience
- Good communication skills
- Ability to collaborate in a team
- Keep updated with the latest technology
- Coach and mentor team members
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- JavaScript
- Docker
- Spring Boot
- AngularJS
- MEAN
- Git
- DevOps
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree