Senior Technical Test Analyst – Automation

Type: 12 Months Initial Contract (Option to renew yearly)
Location: Currently Remote – Will move back to offices on a flexible basis once Covid levels
improves
Salary: R75 000 GROSS per month | R900 000 GROSS per annum
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Degree in BSC/ IT – Preferred
- Diploma in Information Technology
- Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB – Preferred
Experience & Skills
- Minimum of 8 years’ experience in a Testing role
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Test Automation
- Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques
- Must have expert SQL knowledge.
- Must have experience in an agile work environment.
- Manual Testing
- Automation Testing
- Regression Testing
- End-to-end testing
- Quality Assurance (Applying of QA expertise and principles)
- Testing of Big Data
- Gap Analysis
- User Stories
- Building of test automation artifacts
- Documentation and maintenance of test scenarios and test plans
- Reporting
Duties
- Responsible for end-to-end manual and automated testing for the business solutions.
- The solution should be tested in terms of functionality, performance, reliability, stability, compatibility, and integration with other legacy- and / or external systems.
- Assist with the testing gap analysis between requirements and existing environments accurately for all digital solutions.
- Ensure that user stories are clearly defined and written correctly with acceptance criteria in preparation for the backlog refinement meeting.
- Define quality standards upfront in the PI and sprint meeting and ensure they are achieved
- Document the test plan prior to the start of any project or planned operational work and keep the test plans up to date.
- Document, maintain and monitor test scenarios, acceptance criteria and the final results.
- Continuously build test automation artifacts.
- Execute and maintain the manual and automation regression tests.
- Demonstrate deliverables to key stakeholders.
- Test big data and ensure the outputs are transposed correctly.
- Report on the team QA way of work, feedback on trends and solutions and continuously optimize the way of work to ensure effective and efficient QA practices in the team and with the companies IT.
- Contribute to the team’s predictability by maintaining a view of the teams wholistic test coverage.
- Minimise team defects by ensuring upfront code quality.
- Drive collective ownership for testing.
- Ensure the agreed quality standard is maintained always.
Desired Skills:
- Automation Testing
- End-to-End testing
- Quality Assurance
- REST APi’s
- Regression Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 1 to 2 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Industry: Financial / Investments