Senior Technical Test Analyst – Automation

Type: 12 Months Initial Contract (Option to renew yearly)

Location: Currently Remote – Will move back to offices on a flexible basis once Covid levels

improves

Salary: R75 000 GROSS per month | R900 000 GROSS per annum

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

Degree in BSC/ IT – Preferred

Diploma in Information Technology

Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB – Preferred

Experience & Skills

Minimum of 8 years’ experience in a Testing role

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Test Automation

Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques

Must have expert SQL knowledge.

Must have experience in an agile work environment.

Manual Testing

Automation Testing

Regression Testing

End-to-end testing

Quality Assurance (Applying of QA expertise and principles)

Testing of Big Data

Gap Analysis

User Stories

Building of test automation artifacts

Documentation and maintenance of test scenarios and test plans

Reporting

Duties

Responsible for end-to-end manual and automated testing for the business solutions.

The solution should be tested in terms of functionality, performance, reliability, stability, compatibility, and integration with other legacy- and / or external systems.

Assist with the testing gap analysis between requirements and existing environments accurately for all digital solutions.

Ensure that user stories are clearly defined and written correctly with acceptance criteria in preparation for the backlog refinement meeting.

Define quality standards upfront in the PI and sprint meeting and ensure they are achieved

Document the test plan prior to the start of any project or planned operational work and keep the test plans up to date.

Document, maintain and monitor test scenarios, acceptance criteria and the final results.

Continuously build test automation artifacts.

Execute and maintain the manual and automation regression tests.

Demonstrate deliverables to key stakeholders.

Test big data and ensure the outputs are transposed correctly.

Report on the team QA way of work, feedback on trends and solutions and continuously optimize the way of work to ensure effective and efficient QA practices in the team and with the companies IT.

Contribute to the team’s predictability by maintaining a view of the teams wholistic test coverage.

Minimise team defects by ensuring upfront code quality.

Drive collective ownership for testing.

Ensure the agreed quality standard is maintained always.

Desired Skills:

Automation Testing

End-to-End testing

Quality Assurance

REST APi’s

Regression Testing

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Industry: Financial / Investments

