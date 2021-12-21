Senior Test Analyst at Momentum

Role Purpose

Apply appropriate testing methodologies, scripts and test plans at certain stages of the development cycle to ensure that systems and applications function optimally.

Responsibilities and work outputs

INTERNAL PROCESS

Keep abreast of latest IT trends and practices to optimise service offering.

Oversee the complete test cycle of software development, from requirements testing to user acceptance and release testing.

Operationalise testing strategy in line with best practice standards to ensure alignment between testing and development activities.

Define testing objectives and quality criteria to plan for testing at different stages of the development cycle to reduce potential for error.

Execute end to end functional tests and utilise developed automated tests to ensure optimal functioning of applications in line with business requirements.

Manage the testing operation of systems or applications under controlled conditions and evaluate the results against expectations.

Apply an understanding of distributed systems to configure test environments and execute test plans in line with business requirements.

Manage test cases, test designs, service and support documentation to ensure that testing and support of applications are accurate and meet expectations.

Evaluate and understand software and applications functionality to determine appropriate test methodologies relative to the application being tested.

Implement defect tracking and test case management systems to document test sets, defects and record test case execution results.

Collaborate with the software development team or operations team to troubleshoot and remediate issues in production environments to drive quality and performance of systems or applications.

Collaborate with various teams to ensure that all testing related work is carried out as per defined standards and procedures.

Document UAT test scenarios, test cases and test scripts with the business analysis team to ensure business requirements are met.

CLIENT

Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.

Deliver on service level agreements applicable to clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.

Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

Continuously monitor turnaround times and quality standards and resolve issues speedily to enhance client service delivery.

Drive client service delivery goal achievement in line with predefined standards in order to ensure that clients receive appropriate advice and after sales service.

Manage client query processes and ensure that queries are tracked, accurately resolved and used as a mechanism to improve client service and business processes.

PEOPLE

Contribute to creating a positive work climate and culture to energise employees, give meaning to work, minimise work disruption and maximise employee productivity.

Contribute to and drive a culture that guides and directs best practice, fostering an environment of continuous learning, people growth and improvement and cohesiveness.

Effectively manage your performance within the team in order to ensure business objectives are achieved.

Be and encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team.

FINANCE

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.

Competencies required

Competencies required Examining Information.

Documenting Facts.

Providing Insights.

Challenging Ideas.

Making Decisions.

Team Working.

Meeting Timescales.

Checking Things.

Experience and Qualifications

EXPERIENCE

4 – 6 years relevant IT experience.

4 – 6 years’ testing experience.

Exposure to working in a software development environment.

QUALIFICATIONS

Relevant IT qualification.

ISTQB or related testing certification.

We’re looking for someone with

KNOWLEDGE

Knowledge of software test design, software testing procedures and test execution methodologies.

Understanding of relevant querying and programming languages.

Exposure to process design, end-to-end testing and implementation.

Exposure to back-end testing.

Exposure to documentation, technical specifications, user stories/acceptance criteria, process maps and test plans.

Knowledge of the Software Development Life Cycle.

SKILLS

Organising and planning skills.

Problem-solving skills.

Analytical skills.

Business acumen.

Communication skills.

Interpersonal skills.

Attention to detail.

Location

The above-mentioned position is currently available in our Digital and Technology Solutions business unit based at our head office in Centurion

Desired Skills:

Test Analyst

ISTQB

Software Development Life Cycle

Software Testing

Test Execution Methodologies

Back End Testing

Learn more/Apply for this position