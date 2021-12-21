WordPress Developer (PTA) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic Web Development Agency in Pretoria seeks a talented WordPress Developer with a keen eye for aesthetics and strong content management skills to design and implement attractive and functional websites for its clients. You will also be responsible for both Back-end and Front-end development including the implementation of WordPress themes and plugins as well as site integration and security updates. The ideal candidate must have a minimum of 2 years proven experience as a WordPress Developer, in-depth knowledge of Front-end programming languages including CSS3, PHP, JavaScript, HTML5 & jQuery and Project Management [URL Removed] and build the website Front-end.

Create the website architecture.

Design and manage the website back-end including database and server integration.

Generate WordPress themes and plugins.

Conduct website performance tests.

Troubleshooting content issues.

Monitor the performance of the live website.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 2 years of proven work experience as a WordPress Developer.

Knowledge of Front-end technologies including CSS3, PHP, JavaScript, HTML5, and jQuery.

Good understanding of website architecture and aesthetics.

Ability to project manage.

Good communication skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

WordPress

Developer

PTA

Learn more/Apply for this position