BI Developer

We are looking for a BI Developer within the Microsoft space to join our Cape Town based team. If youre excited to take on a new opportunity ad add value as part of an amazing team, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT/ BI/ MS Qualifications

Location: Cape Town (the position requires working onsite for 2 days per week)

Level: High intermediate Senior

Initial Contract opportunity

As a BI Developer, youll support and manage BI and analytics solutions.

You should have a background in data and business intelligence, and you should be analytical.

Develop and maintain business intelligence solutions.

Craft and execute queries upon request for data.

Support Senior BI developers and Business analysts.

Build and deploy BI solutions

Maintain and support data analytics platforms

Create tools to store data

Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting

Evaluate and improve existing BI systems

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems

Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses

Must have experience: SSIS, SSRS, SSAS (Tabular), T-SQL, Data Warehousing, Kimball, AWS, Python

In-depth understanding of database management systems, Cube and ETL framework

Nice to have: Basic C#, DAX, MDS (Master Data Services), Power BI, Financial Services experience

