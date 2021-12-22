BI Developer

Dec 22, 2021

We are looking for a BI Developer within the Microsoft space to join our Cape Town based team. If youre excited to take on a new opportunity ad add value as part of an amazing team, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT/ BI/ MS Qualifications
Location: Cape Town (the position requires working onsite for 2 days per week)
Level: High intermediate Senior
Initial Contract opportunity

  • As a BI Developer, youll support and manage BI and analytics solutions.
  • You should have a background in data and business intelligence, and you should be analytical.
  • Develop and maintain business intelligence solutions.
  • Craft and execute queries upon request for data.
  • Support Senior BI developers and Business analysts.
  • Build and deploy BI solutions
  • Maintain and support data analytics platforms
  • Create tools to store data
  • Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
  • Evaluate and improve existing BI systems
  • Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
  • Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses
  • Must have experience: SSIS, SSRS, SSAS (Tabular), T-SQL, Data Warehousing, Kimball, AWS, Python
  • In-depth understanding of database management systems, Cube and ETL framework
  • Nice to have: Basic C#, DAX, MDS (Master Data Services), Power BI, Financial Services experience

