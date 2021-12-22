We are looking for a BI Developer within the Microsoft space to join our Cape Town based team. If youre excited to take on a new opportunity ad add value as part of an amazing team, please get in contact.
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT/ BI/ MS Qualifications
Location: Cape Town (the position requires working onsite for 2 days per week)
Level: High intermediate Senior
Initial Contract opportunity
- As a BI Developer, youll support and manage BI and analytics solutions.
- You should have a background in data and business intelligence, and you should be analytical.
- Develop and maintain business intelligence solutions.
- Craft and execute queries upon request for data.
- Support Senior BI developers and Business analysts.
- Build and deploy BI solutions
- Maintain and support data analytics platforms
- Create tools to store data
- Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
- Evaluate and improve existing BI systems
- Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
- Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses
- Must have experience: SSIS, SSRS, SSAS (Tabular), T-SQL, Data Warehousing, Kimball, AWS, Python
- In-depth understanding of database management systems, Cube and ETL framework
- Nice to have: Basic C#, DAX, MDS (Master Data Services), Power BI, Financial Services experience