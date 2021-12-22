JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE
- To perform business and system analysis tasks through specialisation in understanding the business usage of information technology (IT) and helping technology add value to the companies Investments.
- To transform business requirements (functional & non-functional) into a set of technical software requirements that specify the software solution.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Experience & Qualifications:
- Degree in BCom Informatics / BSC
- Diploma in Business analysis preferred
Experience & Technology Requirements
- 7 years’ experience as a Business analyst
- 4 years’ experience in the investment environment
- 4 years’ experience working with API’s
- Agile working experience preferred
- SQL knowledge a must
Duties
- Investigate and perform business analysis, determine business system requirements and identify alternatives
- Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business and system requirements
- Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology.
- Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models; business rules and mockups)
- Assist technical designers to understand the business requirements.
- Testing of technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations.
- Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing activities.
- Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussion with the technical designers.
- Investigate, identify, and document business requirements to address process or system constraints resulting in repeated queries or errors.
- Process and training documentation for the trainers.
- Ensure effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the MMH values.
Competencies Required
Analysis Competencies Required
- Effective written and verbal communication.
- Ability to hold elicitation sessions from a business and technical perspective.
- Have the ability to document processes.
- Apply analytical skills to all work performed.
- Attention to detail
- Investigative and information gathering skills
- Ability to work independently
- Take ownership and accountability
- Take initiative
- Problem solving
- Ability to manage pressure
- Must be able to build and maintain relationships.
- Apply business analysis tools and techniques to continuously improve thinking and solutions
Technical Competencies Required
- Ability to define Open API’s using OpenAPI editor.
- Ability to do low fidelity UX mockups.
- Ability to put together basic UML.
- Working knowledge of postman, Soap UI and mongo.
- Working knowledge of Domain Driven Development and ability to express domain services via a REST API
Desired Skills:
- REST API
- SOAP
- MONGO
- Business Analyst
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree