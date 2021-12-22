Business Analyst

Dec 22, 2021

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

  • To perform business and system analysis tasks through specialisation in understanding the business usage of information technology (IT) and helping technology add value to the companies Investments.
  • To transform business requirements (functional & non-functional) into a set of technical software requirements that specify the software solution.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Experience & Qualifications:

  • Degree in BCom Informatics / BSC
  • Diploma in Business analysis preferred

Experience & Technology Requirements

  • 7 years’ experience as a Business analyst
  • 4 years’ experience in the investment environment
  • 4 years’ experience working with API’s
  • Agile working experience preferred
  • SQL knowledge a must

Duties

  • Investigate and perform business analysis, determine business system requirements and identify alternatives
  • Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business and system requirements
  • Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology.
  • Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models; business rules and mockups)
  • Assist technical designers to understand the business requirements.
  • Testing of technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations.
  • Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing activities.
  • Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussion with the technical designers.
  • Investigate, identify, and document business requirements to address process or system constraints resulting in repeated queries or errors.
  • Process and training documentation for the trainers.
  • Ensure effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the MMH values.

Competencies Required

Analysis Competencies Required

  • Effective written and verbal communication.
  • Ability to hold elicitation sessions from a business and technical perspective.
  • Have the ability to document processes.
  • Apply analytical skills to all work performed.
  • Attention to detail
  • Investigative and information gathering skills
  • Ability to work independently
  • Take ownership and accountability
  • Take initiative
  • Problem solving
  • Ability to manage pressure
  • Must be able to build and maintain relationships.
  • Apply business analysis tools and techniques to continuously improve thinking and solutions

Technical Competencies Required

  • Ability to define Open API’s using OpenAPI editor.
  • Ability to do low fidelity UX mockups.
  • Ability to put together basic UML.
  • Working knowledge of postman, Soap UI and mongo.
  • Working knowledge of Domain Driven Development and ability to express domain services via a REST API

Desired Skills:

  • REST API
  • SOAP
  • MONGO
  • Business Analyst
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

