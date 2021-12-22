DevOps Engineer

Our client, based overseas, is building a team in SA to work remotely on huge projects. They are looking for a Senior DevOps Engineer to join their team.

Requirements:

Senior-level knowledge and experience of common IaC and related build and deployment tools, including, but not limited to, Azure DevOps Pipelines, Terraform, Ansible, Octopus Deploy, etc.

Formal training in computer science/IT engineering to a tertiary level.

Hard working, high tolerance for change, keen to both learn and help others.

Senior-level knowledge and experience in:

the software deployment process and tools like git.

the Azure portal and common services, scripting languages, e.g. PowerShell, Bash, provisioning, configuring, and managing cloud environments on Azure. Bonus points for AWS and GCP if available.

Azure resource cost reduction practices.

Configuring and supporting Microsoft Windows environments to prepare for deployment.

Building, managing, and maintaining Windows servers in a multi-tier multi-server environment.

Architecture and design principles for modern web and cloud architectures.

Agile development methods, tools, and processes such as SCRUM, FDD, TDD.

Responsibilities:

Deliver product and billable customer development activities.

Assist with existing customer engagement and internal service activities.

Contribute to infrastructure and deployment design and implementation.

Responsible for software build, deployment, and release activities, as well as building, deploying, and releasing documentation.

Responsible for building and maintaining environments.

Contribute to general system support and maintenance.

Help maintain code quality, organisation, and automation.

Mentoring and training team members.

Contribute to leading innovation, to maintain best practice in the evolving DevOps space.

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Azure

Agile

TDD

Octopus Deploy

Git

Infrastructure as Code

cloud architecture

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position