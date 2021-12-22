DevOps Engineer

Dec 22, 2021

Our client, based overseas, is building a team in SA to work remotely on huge projects. They are looking for a Senior DevOps Engineer to join their team.

Requirements:

  • Senior-level knowledge and experience of common IaC and related build and deployment tools, including, but not limited to, Azure DevOps Pipelines, Terraform, Ansible, Octopus Deploy, etc.
  • Formal training in computer science/IT engineering to a tertiary level.

  • Hard working, high tolerance for change, keen to both learn and help others.

  • Senior-level knowledge and experience in:

  • the software deployment process and tools like git.
  • the Azure portal and common services, scripting languages, e.g. PowerShell, Bash, provisioning, configuring, and managing cloud environments on Azure. Bonus points for AWS and GCP if available.
  • Azure resource cost reduction practices.
  • Configuring and supporting Microsoft Windows environments to prepare for deployment.
  • Building, managing, and maintaining Windows servers in a multi-tier multi-server environment.
  • Architecture and design principles for modern web and cloud architectures.
  • Agile development methods, tools, and processes such as SCRUM, FDD, TDD.

Responsibilities:

  • Deliver product and billable customer development activities.
  • Assist with existing customer engagement and internal service activities.
  • Contribute to infrastructure and deployment design and implementation.
  • Responsible for software build, deployment, and release activities, as well as building, deploying, and releasing documentation.
  • Responsible for building and maintaining environments.
  • Contribute to general system support and maintenance.
  • Help maintain code quality, organisation, and automation.
  • Mentoring and training team members.
  • Contribute to leading innovation, to maintain best practice in the evolving DevOps space.

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps
  • Azure
  • Agile
  • TDD
  • Octopus Deploy
  • Git
  • Infrastructure as Code
  • cloud architecture

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

