Our client, based overseas, is building a team in SA to work remotely on huge projects. They are looking for a Senior DevOps Engineer to join their team.
Requirements:
- Senior-level knowledge and experience of common IaC and related build and deployment tools, including, but not limited to, Azure DevOps Pipelines, Terraform, Ansible, Octopus Deploy, etc.
- Formal training in computer science/IT engineering to a tertiary level.
-
Hard working, high tolerance for change, keen to both learn and help others.
-
Senior-level knowledge and experience in:
- the software deployment process and tools like git.
- the Azure portal and common services, scripting languages, e.g. PowerShell, Bash, provisioning, configuring, and managing cloud environments on Azure. Bonus points for AWS and GCP if available.
- Azure resource cost reduction practices.
- Configuring and supporting Microsoft Windows environments to prepare for deployment.
- Building, managing, and maintaining Windows servers in a multi-tier multi-server environment.
- Architecture and design principles for modern web and cloud architectures.
- Agile development methods, tools, and processes such as SCRUM, FDD, TDD.
Responsibilities:
- Deliver product and billable customer development activities.
- Assist with existing customer engagement and internal service activities.
- Contribute to infrastructure and deployment design and implementation.
- Responsible for software build, deployment, and release activities, as well as building, deploying, and releasing documentation.
- Responsible for building and maintaining environments.
- Contribute to general system support and maintenance.
- Help maintain code quality, organisation, and automation.
- Mentoring and training team members.
- Contribute to leading innovation, to maintain best practice in the evolving DevOps space.
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- Azure
- Agile
- TDD
- Octopus Deploy
- Git
- Infrastructure as Code
- cloud architecture
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years