Java Developer

Dec 22, 2021

We are looking for a Senior Java Developer to join our team. If youre excited to add great value from a back-end development perspective and be a valued member of the team, please get in contact.

Further details:
Relevant IT Qualification
Location: Remote from within South Africa
Level: Strong intermediate – Senior

  • Plan and work jointly with the technical lead using the Agile methodology
  • The ideal person will be Self-directed, delivery focused and Proactive

Technical skills:

  • Java
  • Build tools (Maven/ Gradle)
  • Designing & implementing REST APIs
  • Solid understanding of API Authentication & Authorisation concepts and technology
  • Experience leveraging API Gateway products
  • Java EE / Spring
  • Containerisation (Docker)
  • Jenkins (CI/CD)
  • JUnit (Test Driven Development)
  • Databases MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB
  • Comfortable building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments

