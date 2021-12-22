We are looking for a Senior Java Developer to join our team. If youre excited to add great value from a back-end development perspective and be a valued member of the team, please get in contact.
Further details:
Relevant IT Qualification
Location: Remote from within South Africa
Level: Strong intermediate – Senior
- Plan and work jointly with the technical lead using the Agile methodology
- The ideal person will be Self-directed, delivery focused and Proactive
Technical skills:
- Java
- Build tools (Maven/ Gradle)
- Designing & implementing REST APIs
- Solid understanding of API Authentication & Authorisation concepts and technology
- Experience leveraging API Gateway products
- Java EE / Spring
- Containerisation (Docker)
- Jenkins (CI/CD)
- JUnit (Test Driven Development)
- Databases MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB
- Comfortable building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments