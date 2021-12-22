Java Developer

We are looking for a Senior Java Developer to join our team. If youre excited to add great value from a back-end development perspective and be a valued member of the team, please get in contact.

Further details:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Remote from within South Africa

Level: Strong intermediate – Senior

Plan and work jointly with the technical lead using the Agile methodology

The ideal person will be Self-directed, delivery focused and Proactive

Technical skills:

Java

Build tools (Maven/ Gradle)

Designing & implementing REST APIs

Solid understanding of API Authentication & Authorisation concepts and technology

Experience leveraging API Gateway products

Java EE / Spring

Containerisation (Docker)

Jenkins (CI/CD)

JUnit (Test Driven Development)

Databases MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB

Comfortable building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments

Learn more/Apply for this position