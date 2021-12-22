JavaScript Developer Full Stack

Dec 22, 2021

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

  • Passionate about Coding and Programming and have Outstanding technical skills
  • Very Strong JavaScript Development Skills who have built products / to design right
  • Design & development products from Scratch.
  • The ideal Candidate will:
  • have a strong interest in, Algorithms, Mathematics and Physics
  • will be doing Clean Coding – No Dirty Coding as they work alongside Doctors & Medical Professionals

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • BSC Computer Science Degree or Honours

Experience & Skills

  • Minimum 5 years JavaScript development experience with strong JavaScript development skills!
  • Experience within the Medical / Healthcare or similar industry (Advantageous but not preferred)
  • Solid experience in architecture & design
  • Design & Development of new Products from scratch and maintain throughout lifecycle
  • Knowledge and understanding of the logic and ideas behind Computer Science
  • Must have knowledge, and a strong interest in:
  • Algorithms
  • Mathematics
  • Physics
  • Experience working on such detailed Financial, Algorithms, Mathematical & Physics type of projects

Technical Skills required:

  • JavaScript
  • Python (Can also be learnt on the job)
  • SQL (Database & Full stack development)
  • Angular OR React (Beneficial)
  • Front end Development, interfaces, and Design
  • Backend – Database Development

Duties

  • Code Reviews
  • Design, Development and maintenance of new products
  • Back-end Database development
  • Front-end Development – Interfaces
  • Database Development
  • Clean Code Development – no messy code

Desired Skills:

  • JavaScript
  • Python
  • SQL
  • Angular
  • React

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position