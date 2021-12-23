IT Business Analyst – API – REST API

Type: 12 months fixed term contract (Option to renew based in the

requirements/project/role)

Level: Senior

Location: Currently Remote – Will move back to offices on a flexible basis once Covid levels

improves

Salary: R66 666 GROSS per month | R800 000 GROSS Per Annum

Industry: Investments

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

To perform business and system analysis tasks through specialisation in understanding the business usage of information technology (IT) and helping technology add value to the companies Investments.

To transform business requirements (functional & non-functional) into a set of technical software requirements that specify the software solution.

Qualifications:

Degree in BCom Informatics / BSC

Diploma in Business Analysis preferred.

Experience & Technology Requirements

Minimum 7 years’ experience as a Business Analyst

Minimum 4 years’ experience working in an Investment environment

Minimum 4 years’ experience working with API’s

Agile working experience preferred

SQL knowledge a must

Technical Competencies Required

Ability to define Open API’s using OpenAPI editor.

Ability to do low fidelity UX mock-ups.

Ability to put together basic UML.

Working knowledge of postman, Soap UI and mongo.

Working knowledge of Domain Driven Development and ability to express domain services via a REST API.

Duties

Investigate and perform business analysis, determine business system requirements and identify alternatives

Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business and system requirements

Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology.

Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models; business rules and mock-ups)

Assist technical designers to understand the business requirements.

Testing of technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations.

Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing activities.

Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussion with the technical designers.

Investigate, identify, and document business requirements to address process or system constraints resulting in repeated queries or errors.

Process and training documentation for the trainers.

Ensure effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the Company’s values.

Desired Skills:

IT Business Analysis

Open API’s

Open API Editor

UX Mock-ups

UML

Soap UI

Mongo

REST API

Domain Driven Development

To-be process

As-is process

CBAP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Investments

