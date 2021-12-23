IT Business Analyst – API – REST API

Type: 12 months fixed term contract (Option to renew based in the
requirements/project/role)
Level: Senior
Location: Currently Remote – Will move back to offices on a flexible basis once Covid levels
improves
Salary: R66 666 GROSS per month | R800 000 GROSS Per Annum
Industry: Investments
JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE
- To perform business and system analysis tasks through specialisation in understanding the business usage of information technology (IT) and helping technology add value to the companies Investments.
- To transform business requirements (functional & non-functional) into a set of technical software requirements that specify the software solution.
Qualifications:
- Degree in BCom Informatics / BSC
- Diploma in Business Analysis preferred.
Experience & Technology Requirements
- Minimum 7 years’ experience as a Business Analyst
- Minimum 4 years’ experience working in an Investment environment
- Minimum 4 years’ experience working with API’s
- Agile working experience preferred
- SQL knowledge a must
Technical Competencies Required
- Ability to define Open API’s using OpenAPI editor.
- Ability to do low fidelity UX mock-ups.
- Ability to put together basic UML.
- Working knowledge of postman, Soap UI and mongo.
- Working knowledge of Domain Driven Development and ability to express domain services via a REST API.
Duties
- Investigate and perform business analysis, determine business system requirements and identify alternatives
- Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business and system requirements
- Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology.
- Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models; business rules and mock-ups)
- Assist technical designers to understand the business requirements.
- Testing of technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations.
- Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing activities.
- Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussion with the technical designers.
- Investigate, identify, and document business requirements to address process or system constraints resulting in repeated queries or errors.
- Process and training documentation for the trainers.
- Ensure effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the Company’s values.
Desired Skills:
- IT Business Analysis
- Open API’s
- Open API Editor
- UX Mock-ups
- UML
- Soap UI
- Mongo
- REST API
- Domain Driven Development
- To-be process
- As-is process
- CBAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Investments