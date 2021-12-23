Senior Business Analyst – IT DATA Management

Dec 23, 2021

Type: 12 months fixed term contract (Option to renew based in the
requirements/project/role)
Level: Senior
Location: Currently Remote – Will move back to offices on a flexible basis once Covid levels
improves
Salary: R66 666 GROSS per month | R800 000 GROSS Per Annum
Industry: Investments

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

  • To perform business and system analysis tasks through specialisation in understanding the business usage of information technology (IT) and helping technology add value to the companies Investments.
  • To transform business requirements (functional & non-functional) into a set of technical software requirements that specify the software solution.

Experience & Qualifications:

  • Degree in BCom Informatics / BSC
  • Diploma in Business Analysis preferred.

Experience & Technology Requirements

  • Minimum 8 years’ experience as a Business Analyst
  • Minimum 4 years’ experience working in an Investment environment
  • Minimum 4 years Data management and reporting experience
  • Data Integration skills
  • Agile working experience preferred
  • SQL knowledge a must

Duties

  • Investigate and perform business analysis, determine business system requirements and identify alternatives
  • Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business and system requirements
  • Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology.
  • Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models; business rules and mock-ups)
  • Assist technical designers to understand the business requirements.
  • Testing of technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations.
  • Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing activities.
  • Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussion with the technical designers.
  • Investigate, identify, and document business requirements to address process or system constraints resulting in repeated queries or errors.
  • Process and training documentation for the trainers.
  • Ensure effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the Company’s values.
  • Drive, determine and define the user experience and interactions your stakeholders have with data products and services.
  • Articulate and advocate the users’ needs while ensuring the business objectives are met.
  • Conduct user research, design and document, validate/test with user and sell/present the design solution to the business
  • Ensure effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the Company’s values.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • DATA Management
  • Data Requirements
  • IT Business Analysis
  • IT Technical Requirement Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Investments

