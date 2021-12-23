Senior Business Analyst – IT DATA Management

Type: 12 months fixed term contract (Option to renew based in the
requirements/project/role)
Level: Senior
Location: Currently Remote – Will move back to offices on a flexible basis once Covid levels
improves
Salary: R66 666 GROSS per month | R800 000 GROSS Per Annum
Industry: Investments
JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE
- To perform business and system analysis tasks through specialisation in understanding the business usage of information technology (IT) and helping technology add value to the companies Investments.
- To transform business requirements (functional & non-functional) into a set of technical software requirements that specify the software solution.
Experience & Qualifications:
- Degree in BCom Informatics / BSC
- Diploma in Business Analysis preferred.
Experience & Technology Requirements
- Minimum 8 years’ experience as a Business Analyst
- Minimum 4 years’ experience working in an Investment environment
- Minimum 4 years Data management and reporting experience
- Data Integration skills
- Agile working experience preferred
- SQL knowledge a must
Duties
- Investigate and perform business analysis, determine business system requirements and identify alternatives
- Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business and system requirements
- Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology.
- Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models; business rules and mock-ups)
- Assist technical designers to understand the business requirements.
- Testing of technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations.
- Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing activities.
- Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussion with the technical designers.
- Investigate, identify, and document business requirements to address process or system constraints resulting in repeated queries or errors.
- Process and training documentation for the trainers.
- Ensure effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the Company’s values.
- Drive, determine and define the user experience and interactions your stakeholders have with data products and services.
- Articulate and advocate the users’ needs while ensuring the business objectives are met.
- Conduct user research, design and document, validate/test with user and sell/present the design solution to the business
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- DATA Management
- Data Requirements
- IT Business Analysis
- IT Technical Requirement Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Investments