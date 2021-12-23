Senior Business Analyst – IT DATA Management

Type: 12 months fixed term contract (Option to renew based in the

requirements/project/role)

Level: Senior

Location: Currently Remote – Will move back to offices on a flexible basis once Covid levels

improves

Salary: R66 666 GROSS per month | R800 000 GROSS Per Annum

Industry: Investments

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

To perform business and system analysis tasks through specialisation in understanding the business usage of information technology (IT) and helping technology add value to the companies Investments.

To transform business requirements (functional & non-functional) into a set of technical software requirements that specify the software solution.

Experience & Qualifications:

Degree in BCom Informatics / BSC

Diploma in Business Analysis preferred.

Experience & Technology Requirements

Minimum 8 years’ experience as a Business Analyst

Minimum 4 years’ experience working in an Investment environment

Minimum 4 years Data management and reporting experience

Data Integration skills

Agile working experience preferred

SQL knowledge a must

Duties

Investigate and perform business analysis, determine business system requirements and identify alternatives

Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business and system requirements

Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology.

Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models; business rules and mock-ups)

Assist technical designers to understand the business requirements.

Testing of technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations.

Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing activities.

Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussion with the technical designers.

Investigate, identify, and document business requirements to address process or system constraints resulting in repeated queries or errors.

Process and training documentation for the trainers.

Ensure effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the Company’s values.

Drive, determine and define the user experience and interactions your stakeholders have with data products and services.

Articulate and advocate the users’ needs while ensuring the business objectives are met.

Conduct user research, design and document, validate/test with user and sell/present the design solution to the business

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

DATA Management

Data Requirements

IT Business Analysis

IT Technical Requirement Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Investments

