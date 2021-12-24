Developer (C# / .Net) at Parvana Recruitment

Dec 24, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Conducting design sessions with technical leads and developers.
  • Performing high-level investigations, analysis and design for solutions.
  • Identifying and driving initiatives to improve software at a product and system-wide level.
  • Collaborating with various parts of the business.
  • Identifying and researching technologies that could improve our clients software
  • Identifying opportunities for growth or improvement and propose potential solutions.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification.

Requirements:

  • 3 years’ experience in software development.
  • Understanding of various Software Methodologies.
  • Experience in the following:
    • .Net Core / C# / Angular
    • SQL Server / Azure
    • Kafka / Couchbase
    • Web Services

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net Core
  • Azure

