Developer – Java at Parvana Recruitment

Dec 24, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Contributing in all phases of the development lifecycle.
  • Writing well designed, testable and efficient code.
  • Ensuring designs are in compliance with specifications.
  • Preparing and producing releases of software components.
  • Supporting continuous improvement by investigating alternatives technologies.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject.

Skills / Experience:

  • 3+ years’ relevant Java experience.
  • Java SDLC (develop, debug, test, package, publish, deploy) experience.
  • Knowledge of Spring technologies and JPA / Hibernate.
  • Experience working in an Agile environment.
  • Familiar with Java build and dependency management tools such as Maven and Ant.
  • Knowledge of GIT or similar source repository management tool.
  • Troubleshooting and analytical skills.
  • Abilities to document a solution.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • J2EE
  • SDLC

