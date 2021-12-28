Developer in Test at First National Bank

Creates, Updates and executes technical test scripts to run automated testing. Is responsible for testing the functionality of a system designed to address business requirements to prevent errors/defects in the live system

Desired Skills:

Java

Java Programming

selenium

Test automation

Cucumber

SDET

Selenium WebDriver

Backend testing

Exploratory Testing

Testing Technology

BDD Testing

TestNG

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

The area is responsible for the design development and implementation of all the applications deployed in the Business.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

