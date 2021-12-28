Developer in Test at First National Bank

Dec 28, 2021

Creates, Updates and executes technical test scripts to run automated testing. Is responsible for testing the functionality of a system designed to address business requirements to prevent errors/defects in the live system

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Java Programming
  • selenium
  • Test automation
  • Cucumber
  • SDET
  • Selenium WebDriver
  • Backend testing
  • Exploratory Testing
  • Testing Technology
  • BDD Testing
  • TestNG

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

The area is responsible for the design development and implementation of all the applications deployed in the Business.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund

