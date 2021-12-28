DevOps Engineer (Intermediate) at Parvana Recruitment

Dec 28, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Designing, developing, implementing, migrating and supporting a comprehensive build and release management process and technical solution to support the development processes.
  • Supporting the adoption of CI/CD, Test-Driven Development and Agile best practices, processes and tools.
  • Designing and developing features for build, test and deployment systems.
  • Support, maintenance and troubleshooting of various development tools/systems.
  • Ensuring the uptime, availability and performance of all components of the solution.
  • Supporting program and project specific requirements that may arise.
  • Performing system build and release when assistance is required.
  • Scanning, monitoring and alerting all security vulnerabilities in our developed code.
  • Mitigating security vulnerabilities in the development environment.
  • Database related tasks such as installation, monitoring, tuning, data migration etc.
  • Some after hours work will be required from time to time.

Qualifications:

  • B.Sc or B.Eng in Computer Science, or ND: IT or relevant work experience.

Skills / Experience:

  • 3+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment.
  • 2+ years of experience in DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines.
  • 2+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems.
  • 2+ years of experience in bash scripting.
  • 1+ year of experience with a provisioning tool like Ansible, Puppet or Chef.
  • Solid understanding of networking.
  • At least one of the following:
    • 3+ years of experience using IBM WebSphere and WSADMIN scripting.
    • 3+ years of experience in the role of a DB2 DBA.
    • Experience in the role of DevSecOps:
      • 1+ year of experience in cybercrime countermeasures and cyber security assessments.
      • 1+ years of experience in firewalling/security.
      • 1+ years of experience in code scanning for security vulnerabilities.
      • 1+ years of experience in software security tools like Sonar, Fisheye, Nexus Lifecycle.
      • 2+ years of experience working with an artifact repository like Nexus or Artifactory.

  • Advantageous skills and experience:
    • Jenkins | Git | Jira | Bitbucket | Confluence | Docker.
    • Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure) | XL-deploy.
    • Graphing/logging (Kibana, grafana, logstash).

Additional:

  • Remote work is an option at the employers discretion.

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps
  • DB2 Database
  • CI/CD

