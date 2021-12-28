DevOps Engineer (Intermediate) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Designing, developing, implementing, migrating and supporting a comprehensive build and release management process and technical solution to support the development processes.
- Supporting the adoption of CI/CD, Test-Driven Development and Agile best practices, processes and tools.
- Designing and developing features for build, test and deployment systems.
- Support, maintenance and troubleshooting of various development tools/systems.
- Ensuring the uptime, availability and performance of all components of the solution.
- Supporting program and project specific requirements that may arise.
- Performing system build and release when assistance is required.
- Scanning, monitoring and alerting all security vulnerabilities in our developed code.
- Mitigating security vulnerabilities in the development environment.
- Database related tasks such as installation, monitoring, tuning, data migration etc.
- Some after hours work will be required from time to time.
Qualifications:
- B.Sc or B.Eng in Computer Science, or ND: IT or relevant work experience.
Skills / Experience:
- 3+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment.
- 2+ years of experience in DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines.
- 2+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems.
- 2+ years of experience in bash scripting.
- 1+ year of experience with a provisioning tool like Ansible, Puppet or Chef.
- Solid understanding of networking.
- At least one of the following:
- 3+ years of experience using IBM WebSphere and WSADMIN scripting.
- 3+ years of experience in the role of a DB2 DBA.
- Experience in the role of DevSecOps:
- 1+ year of experience in cybercrime countermeasures and cyber security assessments.
- 1+ years of experience in firewalling/security.
- 1+ years of experience in code scanning for security vulnerabilities.
- 1+ years of experience in software security tools like Sonar, Fisheye, Nexus Lifecycle.
- 2+ years of experience working with an artifact repository like Nexus or Artifactory.
- Advantageous skills and experience:
- Jenkins | Git | Jira | Bitbucket | Confluence | Docker.
- Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure) | XL-deploy.
- Graphing/logging (Kibana, grafana, logstash).
Additional:
- Remote work is an option at the employers discretion.
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- DB2 Database
- CI/CD