Java Team Lead at First National Bank

We are currently looking for experienced Java Developers / Team Leads with the following Skills Set: Core Java (6,7 and 8) – Using Jee, EJB3, Swing, Hibernate, Spring Core, Spring Data, Spring Boot, Spring MVC, Maven, MySQL, DB2 and Postgres Linux (Ubuntu Primarily), JBoss, JMS, XML, Junit, JMock, Selenium, Git, Sunversion, OO, Design Patterns, Continious integration using Bamboo and JIRA Your profile has come to my attention as potentially a great fit to our team. If you are keen please forward a copy of your detailed CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Springboot

Spring MVC

Apache

Postgress

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

