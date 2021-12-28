Performance Tester at First National Bank

Do test plans by unpacking the requirements. This includes regression testing, system analysis and reviews. Create design steps from test cases in the Quality Centre, execute system validation plans (new function) and liaise with the business Analysts and technical teams in order to compile test scripts

Desired Skills:

Jmeter

LoadRunner

Performance Testing

BDD Testing

Test automation

Selenium WebDriver

Agile Testing

Exploratory Testing

Load Testing

Selenium

Cucumber

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

