Performance Tester at First National Bank

Do test plans by unpacking the requirements. This includes regression testing, system analysis and reviews. Create design steps from test cases in the Quality Centre, execute system validation plans (new function) and liaise with the business Analysts and technical teams in order to compile test scripts
Desired Skills:
- Jmeter
- LoadRunner
- Performance Testing
- BDD Testing
- Test automation
- Selenium WebDriver
- Agile Testing
- Exploratory Testing
- Load Testing
- Selenium
- Cucumber
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund