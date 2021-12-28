System Analyst

Explore ways to constantly improve quality of existing
services, processes and systems in order to be more efficient.
- Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’
expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate
solutions by resolving queries quickly and effectively.
- Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a
variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SME’s, project
managers and senior staff members by providing input to validate
business requirements.
- Liaise and communicate the system requirements to the
necessary audiences e.g. testers, developers, business analysts,
infrastructure, production support, systems analyst (other areas of
the business), etc.
- Define and document each function that the system is
required to perform and the functional boundary of the system by
defining and analysing the required interactions between the
system and its environment in terms of interface and integration
constraints to ensure that business needs/requirements are
satisfied by the system requirements.
- Comply, understand and align to all steps within IT
development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit
requirements.
- Analyse the integrity of the system requirements, perform –
impact assessment on each requirement, document and maintain
the set of system requirements together with the associated
rationale, effort, decisions, dependencies and assumptions.
- Manage traceability between the system requirements and
derived artifacts including system models to the relevant detail.
- Ensure adequate unit tests are performed for all configuration
and development tasks and ensure results are successful. Ensure
testing yields an acceptable level of performance for the changes
being delivered and the application is not adversely affected.
- Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear
feedback and request training where appropriate.
- Participate and contribute to a development culture where
information regarding successes, issues, trends and ideas are
actively shared.
Desired Skills:
- System Analysis
About The Employer:
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund