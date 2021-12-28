Technical Tester at First National Bank

- 2 Years plus in solid functional/automated testing
- Banking Industry experience, knowledge of products
- Ability to code in Java
Desired Skills:
- Java Programming
- Java
- se
- Testing Automation
- Selenium WebDriver
- Performance Testing
- Test automation
- SDET
- Coded UI
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
National Diploma/Degree in Information Technology
– ISEB/ISTQB Foundation
– ISTQB Technical Test Analyst
– TMap Next Test Engineer