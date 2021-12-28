Technical Tester at First National Bank

Dec 28, 2021

  • 2 Years plus in solid functional/automated testing
  • Banking Industry experience, knowledge of products
  • Ability to code in Java

Desired Skills:

  • Java Programming
  • Java
  • Testing Automation
  • Selenium WebDriver
  • Performance Testing
  • Test automation
  • SDET
  • Coded UI

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

National Diploma/Degree in Information Technology
– ISEB/ISTQB Foundation
– ISTQB Technical Test Analyst
– TMap Next Test Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position