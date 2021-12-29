BUSINESS ANALYST (FTC -12 MONTHS)

FIXED TERM CONTRACT – 12 MONTHS
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- National Diploma / B-Degree in Industrial Engineering, Business Processes, Engineering Science, ICT or a related field (NQF 7)
- Formal Business Analysis or related Certification advantageous
- 5 years’ relevant work experience in Business Analysis or Operational Excellence
- Proven track record in business and financial analysis within a corporate environment is essential.
- Knowledge and experience with process management methodologies and frameworks, e.g., DMAIC, CMMI, LEAN Six Sigma tools and methodologies.
- Relevant legislation and regulatory frameworks
- Risk Management practices and principles – Intermediate
- Business Acumen – Intermediate
- Project Management principles – Advanced
- Computer Literacy – Advanced
- Business Analysis Protocols – Advanced
- Data Infrastructure – Advanced
- Process Management Methodologies – Advanced
- Business Process Engineering protocols – Advanced
POSITION OUTPUTS
Functional Management
- Understand system capabilities, then document and support configuration improvements/enhancements
- Formulate a support plan to assist business areas in guiding the identification of projects as a result of the completion of the annual planning process or as a result of new potential projects being required outside the annual planning process
- Evaluate system output requirements and guide business accordingly.
- Construct workflow diagrams as required
- Review and formulate recommendations around the optimization of the existing project portfolio
- Plan for, setup, assist and guide business leaders in the creation of a Business Case or the conducting of a Feasibility Study
- Elicitation or Discovery – Discovering the underlying business need to be addressed and information related to the product and project requirements, often through conversations with stakeholders.
- Analysing Requirements – Organizing, specifying and modelling the requirements to ensure they are complete and unambiguous.
- Specifying Requirements – Documenting the requirements in a format that can be shared with stakeholders.
- Validating and Verifying Requirements – Ensuring the requirements map to the real business need, are approved by all relevant stakeholders, and meet essential quality standards.
- Creation of Uses Cases and Validating of Test Cases
- Creation Wire-Frame Diagrams
- Creation of UML Models.
Risk and Compliance Management
- Provide support in the mitigation of the division’s risk profile through the application of fraud controls and risk prevention principles and implementing of sound governance and compliance processes and tools to identify and manage risks.
- Support the coordination and maintenance of quality risk management in line with ISO requirements.
- Monitor changes in the regulatory environment and ensure that appropriate operational controls are implemented to address new requirements.
- Support and provide evidence to all internal and external audit requirements.
- Support the maintenance and enforcement of related Service Level Agreements to minimise business risk and ensure business continuity.
Stakeholder Management
- Identify and mitigate internal systems and procedural barriers to enhance excellent customer service.
- Build and maintain effective internal and external stakeholder relationships for the purpose of expectations management, knowledge sharing and integration, and to manage the organisation’s reputation.
- Represent and participate in the organisation’s committees and tasks teams when required.
- Convene and attend meetings and present findings and business cases to relevant stakeholders when required.
- Actively liaise and build relationships with Company clients and service providers so as to ensure that the service standards are met appropriately.
- Analyze queries and develop mechanisms to proactively resolve common issues and share lessons learned across the Company.
- Ensure the documentation of all stakeholder engagements to ensure continuity for future engagements.
- Take ownership of technical queries (internal/external) as assigned and ensure effective resolution before dead line.
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES
- Communication
- Results Orientation
- Customer Focus
- Quality Focused
- Team Work
- Personal Drive
- Planning and Organising
- Problem Solving
- Decision-Making
- Building Relationships
