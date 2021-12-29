PROJECT MANAGER (FTC -12 MONTHS)

PURPOSE

  • To manage, direct and lead the delivery of internal projects as assigned towards fulfilment within budget, according to specification (quality and scope) and deliver by due date.
  • Includes acquiring resources and coordinating the efforts of the delivery team towards realising the project’s objective and outputs.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • B degree or national diploma in a related field
  • A project management certificate and/or diploma is essential.
  • Minimum 6 years’ relevant work experience in managing complex projects.
  • At least one year experience in a junior management or supervisory role
  • An ICT related qualification will be an added advantage
  • Proven track record in managing ICT projects is preferred.

POSITION OUTPUTS

Productivity

  • Define project objectives in support of business requirements as stipulated in the project justification proposal with supporting project benefit measurements
  • Acquire approval of the project management plan which includes all areas required to manage the various project phases
  • Ensure that the project management plan is within the parameters of the approved project justification parameters
  • Design and manage project control mechanisms to track project progress against the agreed upon project management plan
  • Establish and manage project administration and infrastructure protocols to support project delivery and control
  • Plan, manage and direct the formal closure of the of the project
  • Institute and manage the implementation of control mechanisms and actions to address issues, risks or poor resource performance.

Customer/ Stakeholder

  • Report on project progress and develop direct communications channels for the project
  • Plan and execute the project communication plan in order to maintain the required stakeholder and user satisfaction levels throughout the project
  • Plan and define suitable mechanisms to transition the project’s outputs to business so that ownership and accountability is moved from the project to the relevant stakeholders in due course
  • Establish and maintain a project escalation process within the various project work teams, the project management team and the project steering committee.

Growth

  • Assess and define issues and risks (quantitative and qualitative) and formulate response plans to address the issues and risks in terms of cost, time and scope
  • Track and evaluate the effectiveness of corrective measures and actions to ensure project performance in terms of quality , time and cost
  • Design and implement change control mechanisms and any configuration management systems required by the project to manage variances to project scope, budget and/or timeframes.

Competent and empowered employees

  • Lead and direct project resources towards creation of a measurable project implementation plan, inclusive of task schedule and supporting budget
  • Determine the required resource capability through internal or external contracted resources and/or capabilities
  • Plan and lead the project team so that the project’s objectives, constraints dependencies and risks are implemented and managed effectively
  • Direct team towards effective task performance against agreed upon individual and team performance standards
  • Direct and maintain initiatives within the project to educate, mentor and coach stakeholders including instituting corrective measures to improve project team deliverables

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES

  • Communication
  • Results Orientation
  • Customer Focus
  • Quality Focused
  • Team Work
  • Personal Drive
  • Planning and Organising
  • Problem Solving
  • Decision-Making
  • Building Relationships

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager
  • Planning & Organising

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

