PROJECT MANAGER (FTC -12 MONTHS)

PURPOSE
- To manage, direct and lead the delivery of internal projects as assigned towards fulfilment within budget, according to specification (quality and scope) and deliver by due date.
- Includes acquiring resources and coordinating the efforts of the delivery team towards realising the project’s objective and outputs.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- B degree or national diploma in a related field
- A project management certificate and/or diploma is essential.
- Minimum 6 years’ relevant work experience in managing complex projects.
- At least one year experience in a junior management or supervisory role
- An ICT related qualification will be an added advantage
- Proven track record in managing ICT projects is preferred.
POSITION OUTPUTS
Productivity
- Define project objectives in support of business requirements as stipulated in the project justification proposal with supporting project benefit measurements
- Acquire approval of the project management plan which includes all areas required to manage the various project phases
- Ensure that the project management plan is within the parameters of the approved project justification parameters
- Design and manage project control mechanisms to track project progress against the agreed upon project management plan
- Establish and manage project administration and infrastructure protocols to support project delivery and control
- Plan, manage and direct the formal closure of the of the project
- Institute and manage the implementation of control mechanisms and actions to address issues, risks or poor resource performance.
Customer/ Stakeholder
- Report on project progress and develop direct communications channels for the project
- Plan and execute the project communication plan in order to maintain the required stakeholder and user satisfaction levels throughout the project
- Plan and define suitable mechanisms to transition the project’s outputs to business so that ownership and accountability is moved from the project to the relevant stakeholders in due course
- Establish and maintain a project escalation process within the various project work teams, the project management team and the project steering committee.
Growth
- Assess and define issues and risks (quantitative and qualitative) and formulate response plans to address the issues and risks in terms of cost, time and scope
- Track and evaluate the effectiveness of corrective measures and actions to ensure project performance in terms of quality , time and cost
- Design and implement change control mechanisms and any configuration management systems required by the project to manage variances to project scope, budget and/or timeframes.
Competent and empowered employees
- Lead and direct project resources towards creation of a measurable project implementation plan, inclusive of task schedule and supporting budget
- Determine the required resource capability through internal or external contracted resources and/or capabilities
- Plan and lead the project team so that the project’s objectives, constraints dependencies and risks are implemented and managed effectively
- Direct team towards effective task performance against agreed upon individual and team performance standards
- Direct and maintain initiatives within the project to educate, mentor and coach stakeholders including instituting corrective measures to improve project team deliverables
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES
- Communication
- Results Orientation
- Customer Focus
- Quality Focused
- Team Work
- Personal Drive
- Planning and Organising
- Problem Solving
- Decision-Making
- Building Relationships
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- Planning & Organising
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree