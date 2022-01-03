Data Engineer at Afro Miaki

Job Purpose:
- To prepare data products and advance technical thought leadership for the Enterprise, to deliver fit for purpose data products for consumption by advanced analytics. Provide clean, usable data to whomever may require it.
Job Responsibilities:
- Design, construct, install, test and maintain highly scalable data management systems.
- Ensure systems meet business requirements and industry practices.
- Build high-performance prototypes, and proof of concepts.
- Research opportunities for data acquisition and new uses for existing data.
- Develop data set processes for data modelling, mining and production.
- Integrate new data management technologies and software engineering tools into existing structures.
- Create custom software components (e.g. specialized UDFs) and analytics applications.
- Employ a variety of languages and tools (e.g. scripting languages) to marry systems together.
- Install and update disaster recovery procedures.
- Recommend ways to improve data reliability, efficiency and quality.
- Collaborate with data architects, modellers and IT team members on project goals.
- Determine in conjunction with the Data Architect what data management systems are appropriate.
- Obtain information from the data Scientist to determine which data is needed for analysis to determine and provide data which is needed.
- Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values.
- Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise.
- Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities.
- Contribute to the company Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).
-
Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.
-
Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.
Essential Qualifications – NQF Level
- Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate
- Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees
Preferred Qualification
- BSC Computer science
Preferred Certifications
- Relevant certification
Type of Exposure
- Working with different databases
- Conducting root cause analysis.
- Experience in an agile development environment using Scrum and/or Extreme Programming
Minimum Experience Level
- 5 to 10 years experience across multiple data related disciplines
Technical / Professional Knowledge
- Extract, transform and Load Data
- Databases
- SQL
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
Desired Qualification Level:
