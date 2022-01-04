Data Engineer

If you are a Data Engineer seeking to expand your experience in AWS, then this is opportunity is for you!!!

The ideal candidate should have

6 -12 years hands-on Data Engineering experience.

Above average experience:

Terraform

Python 3x

SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL

Py Spark

Boto3

ETL

Docker

Linux / Unix

Big Data

Basic experience/understanding of AWS Components (in order of importance):

Glue

CloudWatch

SNS

Athena

S3

Kinesis Streams

Lambda

DynamoDB

Step Function

Param Store

Secrets Manager

Code Build/Pipeline

CloudFormation

Apply today for more info 🙂

Desired Skills:

terraform

python

spark

aws

Learn more/Apply for this position