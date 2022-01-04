Data Engineer

Jan 4, 2022

If you are a Data Engineer seeking to expand your experience in AWS, then this is opportunity is for you!!!

The ideal candidate should have

6 -12 years hands-on Data Engineering experience.

Above average experience:

  • Terraform
  • Python 3x
  • SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL
  • Py Spark
  • Boto3
  • ETL
  • Docker
  • Linux / Unix
  • Big Data

Basic experience/understanding of AWS Components (in order of importance):

  • Glue
  • CloudWatch
  • SNS
  • Athena
  • S3
  • Kinesis Streams
  • Lambda
  • DynamoDB
  • Step Function
  • Param Store
  • Secrets Manager
  • Code Build/Pipeline
  • CloudFormation

Apply today for more info 🙂

Desired Skills:

  • terraform
  • python
  • spark
  • aws

