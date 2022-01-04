If you are a Data Engineer seeking to expand your experience in AWS, then this is opportunity is for you!!!
The ideal candidate should have
6 -12 years hands-on Data Engineering experience.
Above average experience:
- Terraform
- Python 3x
- SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL
- Py Spark
- Boto3
- ETL
- Docker
- Linux / Unix
- Big Data
Basic experience/understanding of AWS Components (in order of importance):
- Glue
- CloudWatch
- SNS
- Athena
- S3
- Kinesis Streams
- Lambda
- DynamoDB
- Step Function
- Param Store
- Secrets Manager
- Code Build/Pipeline
- CloudFormation
Apply today for more info 🙂
