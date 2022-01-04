Desktop Support Engineer

Key deliverables and outputs
- Set-up workstations for new users and ensure delivery of equipment to users in different locations, as applicable.
- Provide support for operating system issues on workstations.
- Install software on workstations as per authorised requests and provide remote support and troubleshooting where necessary.
- Provide multimedia support for the boardrooms and meeting rooms, i.e. videoconferencing and teleconference support.
- Provide mobile device support as required, e.g. e-mail synchronisation on cell phones.
- Manage and maintain the biometric system as relevant to the allocated sites.
- Support and maintain office equipment, e.g. printing devices.
- Provide management and maintenance of the telephony system.
- Manage and maintain the official endpoint security solutions on all workstations and troubleshoot related issues, e.g. virus outbreaks.
- Troubleshoot network related issues including the fixing of LAN points.
- Assist with Telematics issues as required.
- Assist with inventory management of software licenses, software, hardware and other IT supplies and equipment.
- Maintain relevant documentation and document all fixes and lessons learnt.
- Participate in IT Infrastructure projects as required.
Desired Skills:
- Remote Desktop