Desktop Support Engineer

Jan 4, 2022

Key deliverables and outputs

  • Set-up workstations for new users and ensure delivery of equipment to users in different locations, as applicable.
  • Provide support for operating system issues on workstations.
  • Install software on workstations as per authorised requests and provide remote support and troubleshooting where necessary.
  • Provide multimedia support for the boardrooms and meeting rooms, i.e. videoconferencing and teleconference support.
  • Provide mobile device support as required, e.g. e-mail synchronisation on cell phones.
  • Manage and maintain the biometric system as relevant to the allocated sites.
  • Support and maintain office equipment, e.g. printing devices.
  • Provide management and maintenance of the telephony system.
  • Manage and maintain the official endpoint security solutions on all workstations and troubleshoot related issues, e.g. virus outbreaks.
  • Troubleshoot network related issues including the fixing of LAN points.
  • Assist with Telematics issues as required.
  • Assist with inventory management of software licenses, software, hardware and other IT supplies and equipment.
  • Maintain relevant documentation and document all fixes and lessons learnt.
  • Participate in IT Infrastructure projects as required.

Desired Skills:

  • Remote Desktop

