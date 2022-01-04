SAP Consultant EAI

Jan 4, 2022

We have a great venture available for a SAP Consultant EAI who is looking for an opportunity to showcase their skills and be a part of team who represents one of the leading giants in the automotive industry.

The ideal candidate should have atleast 5 years proven working IT experience.

Technical Skills That Are Required:

  • Unix Skills – Advanced (including
  • Mounts/Filesystem, Permissions etc.)
  • MQ Skill – Intermediate
  • IIB Skill – Intermediate
  • Nagios Monitoring – Understanding
  • Java Knowledge – Basic
  • Jenkins – Basic
  • Azure Technical – Basic
  • Controlm MFTP (sFTP) – Intermediate
  • Microsoft Products (Visio) – Intermediate
  • Check all Nagios/ITSM tickets received
  • Analyse and check impact of open tickets and discuss with Technical Architects
  • Check system logs
  • Check MQ landscape
  • Check all relevant system parameters (buffers, disk size, file systems, mounts etc.)
  • Setup new connections / mounts and symbolic links
  • Check and modify user permissions on Unix level, and raise ticket where required
  • Write unix scripts as required
  • Analyse interface issues (check log files, verify connection, etc.

Tasks that you will be carrying out:

  • Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
  • ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
  • Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc
  • Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing

Don’t be shy. Let’s get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

  • Unix
  • jenkins
  • Java
  • Azure
  • IIB Skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position