We have a great venture available for a SAP Consultant EAI who is looking for an opportunity to showcase their skills and be a part of team who represents one of the leading giants in the automotive industry.
The ideal candidate should have atleast 5 years proven working IT experience.
Technical Skills That Are Required:
- Unix Skills – Advanced (including
- Mounts/Filesystem, Permissions etc.)
- MQ Skill – Intermediate
- IIB Skill – Intermediate
- Nagios Monitoring – Understanding
- Java Knowledge – Basic
- Jenkins – Basic
- Azure Technical – Basic
- Controlm MFTP (sFTP) – Intermediate
- Microsoft Products (Visio) – Intermediate
- Check all Nagios/ITSM tickets received
- Analyse and check impact of open tickets and discuss with Technical Architects
- Check system logs
- Check MQ landscape
- Check all relevant system parameters (buffers, disk size, file systems, mounts etc.)
- Setup new connections / mounts and symbolic links
- Check and modify user permissions on Unix level, and raise ticket where required
- Write unix scripts as required
- Analyse interface issues (check log files, verify connection, etc.
Tasks that you will be carrying out:
- Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
- ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
- Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc
- Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
Don’t be shy. Let’s get those applications out!
Desired Skills:
- Unix
- jenkins
- Java
- Azure
- IIB Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years