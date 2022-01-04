SAP Consultant EAI

We have a great venture available for a SAP Consultant EAI who is looking for an opportunity to showcase their skills and be a part of team who represents one of the leading giants in the automotive industry.

The ideal candidate should have atleast 5 years proven working IT experience.

Technical Skills That Are Required:

Unix Skills – Advanced (including

Mounts/Filesystem, Permissions etc.)

MQ Skill – Intermediate

IIB Skill – Intermediate

Nagios Monitoring – Understanding

Java Knowledge – Basic

Jenkins – Basic

Azure Technical – Basic

Controlm MFTP (sFTP) – Intermediate

Microsoft Products (Visio) – Intermediate

Check all Nagios/ITSM tickets received

Analyse and check impact of open tickets and discuss with Technical Architects

Check system logs

Check MQ landscape

Check all relevant system parameters (buffers, disk size, file systems, mounts etc.)

Setup new connections / mounts and symbolic links

Check and modify user permissions on Unix level, and raise ticket where required

Write unix scripts as required

Analyse interface issues (check log files, verify connection, etc.

Tasks that you will be carrying out:

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document

ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)

Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc

Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing

Don’t be shy. Let’s get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

Unix

jenkins

Java

Azure

IIB Skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

