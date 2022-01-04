SAP Consultant-Functional at Afro Miaki

Jan 4, 2022

Job Purpose

  • Performs business and systems analysis, designs, implement, configures, supports and maintains SAP system.
  • Plays a role in realisation of business benefits under limited direction, in multiple functional areas or modules in the SAP system.

Job Responsibilities

  • Contribute to quality and financial goals by operating within agreed budget and by conforming to the Service Level Agreements.
  • Plans and prioritise work outputs with a realistic sense of time and resources involved.
  • Ensures conformance to programming and/or configuration standards and /or documentation in line with best practices.
  • Investigate and propose enhancements which will result in improved performance.
  • Responds to customers with the appropriate level of urgency.
  • Works under limited supervision of mentor/Senior in supporting the achievement of project/deliverables.
  • Takes ownership in ensuring that customers expectations are met.
  • Customer liaison into business.
  • Demonstrates an understanding of how SAP software, services, products and solutions add value to the business.
  • Highlights potential project or solution risks and issues to project management.
  • Actively support other team members on projects as well as SAP internal tasks.
  • Participate in knowledge sharing.
  • Prioritise and/or integrate multiple projects /tasks concurrently.
  • Provide input to highlight inter dependencies between projects and support.
  • Deliver all project activities leading to the implementation of the requirements by applying project management principles.
  • Deliver as per approved SDLC.
  • Provide direction, configure and maintain the SAP system and provide support through alignment to the standards processes and procedures.
  • Assist other resources in technical preparation of SAP Process Procedures, test scenarios, end-user documentation and user manuals.
  • Identify and Mitigate risk.
  • Apply problem solving skills to resolve identified problems.
  • Keep up to date on SAP and company strategy.
  • Takes a disciplined approach and works effectively towards clear objectives and prioritises.
  • Analyses and appropriately judges the pro’s, cons, opportunities and risks of a problem.
  • Uses information from different sources to aid in problem solving.
  • Effectively resolves complex problems using creative approaches outside area of expertise.
  • Maintain and sharing team knowledge.
  • Continually develop core skills, cross-functional expertise and business knowledge.
  • Participate in company Culture building initiatives,
  • Participate and support corporate social responsibility initiatives.
  • Add value to company by identifying and recommending opportunities to enhance processes, systems and policies and support implementation of new processes, policies and systems.
  • Enhancements to the SAP CML, TRM, SolMan and FICO systems and ad-hoc projects that may arise. Enhancements to the SAP CML, TRM, SolMan and FICO systems and ad-hoc projects that may arise.

Candidate Requirements:

Technical Knowledge

  • SAP System – Multiple modular knowledge (FICO, CML/Loans Management, Solution Manager, Treasury and Risk Management)
  • Business Analysis
  • Testing Principles
  • Presentation and facilitation skills

Essential Qualifications – NQF Level

  • Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate
  • Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees

Preferred Qualification

  • Bcom/IS/IT ENG/BSc/Com Science related degree

Preferred Certifications

  • Relevant SAP module certification

Type of Exposure

  • IT Practices and Industry Knowledge
  • Business Consulting skills
  • Proficient Business Acumen
  • Strong SAP technical knowledge
  • Testing of software solutions
  • Managing personal work delivery according to timelines and quality standards
  • Building and maintaining effective relationships externally and internally
  • Managing customer service and experience through personal delivery
  • Contributing to improve team performance
  • Mentoring and coaching

Minimum Experience Level

  • Minimum 3 years SAP Functional experience, specifically CML/Loans Management, FICO. Solution Manager, Treasury and Risk Management
  • Minimum 3 years business and systems analysis experience
  • Minimum 3 years testing experience

Technical / Professional Knowledge

  • SAP System
  • SAP Architecture
  • Project Management
  • Microsoft Office
  • Business analysis
  • Presentation Skills
  • business consulting and facilitation skills
  • System Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
  • ASAP
  • Problem solving skills

Desired Skills:

  • ASAP
  • SAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position