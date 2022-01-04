SAP Consultant-Functional at Afro Miaki

Job Purpose
- Performs business and systems analysis, designs, implement, configures, supports and maintains SAP system.
- Plays a role in realisation of business benefits under limited direction, in multiple functional areas or modules in the SAP system.
Job Responsibilities
- Contribute to quality and financial goals by operating within agreed budget and by conforming to the Service Level Agreements.
- Plans and prioritise work outputs with a realistic sense of time and resources involved.
- Ensures conformance to programming and/or configuration standards and /or documentation in line with best practices.
- Investigate and propose enhancements which will result in improved performance.
- Responds to customers with the appropriate level of urgency.
- Works under limited supervision of mentor/Senior in supporting the achievement of project/deliverables.
- Takes ownership in ensuring that customers expectations are met.
- Customer liaison into business.
- Demonstrates an understanding of how SAP software, services, products and solutions add value to the business.
- Highlights potential project or solution risks and issues to project management.
- Actively support other team members on projects as well as SAP internal tasks.
- Participate in knowledge sharing.
- Prioritise and/or integrate multiple projects /tasks concurrently.
- Provide input to highlight inter dependencies between projects and support.
- Deliver all project activities leading to the implementation of the requirements by applying project management principles.
- Deliver as per approved SDLC.
- Provide direction, configure and maintain the SAP system and provide support through alignment to the standards processes and procedures.
- Assist other resources in technical preparation of SAP Process Procedures, test scenarios, end-user documentation and user manuals.
- Identify and Mitigate risk.
- Apply problem solving skills to resolve identified problems.
- Keep up to date on SAP and company strategy.
- Takes a disciplined approach and works effectively towards clear objectives and prioritises.
- Analyses and appropriately judges the pro’s, cons, opportunities and risks of a problem.
- Uses information from different sources to aid in problem solving.
- Effectively resolves complex problems using creative approaches outside area of expertise.
- Maintain and sharing team knowledge.
- Continually develop core skills, cross-functional expertise and business knowledge.
- Participate in company Culture building initiatives,
- Participate and support corporate social responsibility initiatives.
- Add value to company by identifying and recommending opportunities to enhance processes, systems and policies and support implementation of new processes, policies and systems.
Enhancements to the SAP CML, TRM, SolMan and FICO systems and ad-hoc projects that may arise.
Candidate Requirements:
Technical Knowledge
- SAP System – Multiple modular knowledge (FICO, CML/Loans Management, Solution Manager, Treasury and Risk Management)
- Business Analysis
- Testing Principles
- Presentation and facilitation skills
Essential Qualifications – NQF Level
- Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate
- Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees
Preferred Qualification
- Bcom/IS/IT ENG/BSc/Com Science related degree
Preferred Certifications
- Relevant SAP module certification
Type of Exposure
- IT Practices and Industry Knowledge
- Business Consulting skills
- Proficient Business Acumen
- Strong SAP technical knowledge
- Testing of software solutions
- Managing personal work delivery according to timelines and quality standards
- Building and maintaining effective relationships externally and internally
- Managing customer service and experience through personal delivery
- Contributing to improve team performance
- Mentoring and coaching
Minimum Experience Level
- Minimum 3 years SAP Functional experience, specifically CML/Loans Management, FICO. Solution Manager, Treasury and Risk Management
- Minimum 3 years business and systems analysis experience
- Minimum 3 years testing experience
Technical / Professional Knowledge
- SAP System
- SAP Architecture
- Project Management
- Microsoft Office
- Business analysis
- Presentation Skills
- business consulting and facilitation skills
- System Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
- ASAP
- Problem solving skills
Desired Skills:
- ASAP
- SAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma