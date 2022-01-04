SAP FICO Developer (IFT) at Sabenza IT

Are you a SAP Consultant that is solid in both FICO and Technical ABAP space, are you ready to join the “A” team in the automotive space, read on and get those applications across.

Location: Gauteng

Role tasks and experiences:

Be a part of a team that fulfils he delivery tasks, the Template Factory cooperates closely with Release Management, Platform Management, and Test Management.

The team currently consists of approx. 20 members (Functional Consultants, Developers, Test Manager, Operations Responsible, Build Manager, Design Manager, Agile Master)

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document

ABAP Development with a focus on integration: Proxies, IDocs, RFC’s and HTTP Web Services

ABAP OO beneficial Forms: Knowledge of SMARTFORMS and SAPScripts

Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support

Executing the required changes through configuration

If required support executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls

Write technical specifications and support the creation of functional specifications

Preparing test data for testing in projects

Carrying out regression testing

Interact with consultants of other modules

User interface transactional solutions

Skills and experience required: (but not limited to)

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Update and maintain all SAP Module technical documentation

Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes

Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

Engagement and experience in the following product key technologies (SAP based):

o SAP FI/CO (essential)

o General Ledger

o Asset Accounting

o Accounts Payable

o Accounts Receivable

o Banking

o Project Systems

o Controlling (including Profitability Analysis)

o SAP Materials Management (advantageous)

SAP Solution Manager

Interface Technologies (IDoc, RFC’s and Web Services)

