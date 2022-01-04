SAP FICO Developer (IFT) at Sabenza IT

Are you a SAP Consultant that is solid in both FICO and Technical ABAP space, are you ready to join the “A” team in the automotive space, read on and get those applications across.
Location: Gauteng
Role tasks and experiences:
- Be a part of a team that fulfils he delivery tasks, the Template Factory cooperates closely with Release Management, Platform Management, and Test Management.
- The team currently consists of approx. 20 members (Functional Consultants, Developers, Test Manager, Operations Responsible, Build Manager, Design Manager, Agile Master)
- Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
- ABAP Development with a focus on integration: Proxies, IDocs, RFC’s and HTTP Web Services
- ABAP OO beneficial Forms: Knowledge of SMARTFORMS and SAPScripts
- Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support
- Executing the required changes through configuration
- If required support executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls
- Write technical specifications and support the creation of functional specifications
- Preparing test data for testing in projects
- Carrying out regression testing
- Interact with consultants of other modules
- User interface transactional solutions
Skills and experience required: (but not limited to)
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Update and maintain all SAP Module technical documentation
- Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
- Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
- Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
- Engagement and experience in the following product key technologies (SAP based):
o SAP FI/CO (essential)
o General Ledger
o Asset Accounting
o Accounts Payable
o Accounts Receivable
o Banking
o Project Systems
o Controlling (including Profitability Analysis)
o SAP Materials Management (advantageous)
- SAP Solution Manager
- Interface Technologies (IDoc, RFC’s and Web Services)
Desired Skills:
- sap FICO
- AP
- AR
- ABAP Development with a focus on integration
- Smartforms and SapScripts
- SAP Solution Manager
- IDOCS
- RFC’s
- Webservices