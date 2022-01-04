Senior C# Full Stack Developer with Angular 9+ – Johannesburg North (semi-remote) – R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Stretching across South Africa, Australia and the USA is an award-winning scale up product shop with a key focus in SaaS. They are looking to hire a Senior C# Backend Developer with pivotal skills in SOLID principles, TDD and Angular 9+.

Expect to be a part of a high learning culture of acute techies who are definite prime movers.

If this hybrid and semi-remote set up sparks your interest, then APPLY NOW.

Requirements:

Avid Coder with 8+ years’ experience working the Microsoft stack working C# and .Net Core, Rest API, MongoDB

Design patterns and S.O.L.I.D. principles

Unit testing and test-driven development (TDD)

Dependency injection containers such as Autofac

Angular 9+ and the Angular CLI; Typescript, HTML, CSS, and Bootstrap 3+

You enjoy problem-solving you step up by taking initiative

Strong passion for technology and technical developments

Reference Number for this position is TRA53429 which is a Permanent and semi-remote position based in Johannesburg North, offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Typescript

HTML

CSS

Bootstrap 3+

C#

Net

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position