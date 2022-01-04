Systems Analyst/Designer at Afro Miaki

Job Purpose
- To develop high level end to end design and Macro design in the context of the high level solution architecture to realise the business requirements. To perform consulting services to find suitable solutions to various business requirements within conceptual environment.
Job Responsibilities
- Contribute to a culture of transformation by participating in company culture building initiatives, business strategy, and CSI.
- Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise, ensuring personal and professional growth.
- Understand and embrace the company vision and values, leading by example.
- Seek opportunities to improve business processes and system.
- Participate in research that will enable recommendations related to system software.
- Advise and make recommendations on what king of software and availability will be required (enterprise wide).
- Attend design reviews.
- Establish vendor relationships to ensure timeous notification of software upgrades.
- Consult and sign-off on the release cycle.
- Consult to Divisional Technology Officer (DTO’s) to ensure strategic alignment of systems software initiatives.
- Manage Vendor and external liaison on enterprise level procurements and contracts.
- Participates in architectural forums to inform alignment to strategic direction.
- Consult to clients and provide guidance on the delivering hardware, software and firmware support across domains (including production environments).
- Make and validate recommendations based on cost and usability (feasibility) on enterprise wide projects.
- Deliver work products per the agreed timelines and within agreed budget.
- Deliver proof of concepts to clients and obtain the necessary sign-off.
- Lead the recovery process and provide guidance on recovering the system within Payment Association of South Africa (PASA) timeline requirements.
- Review and approve the system requirements of enterprise wide software implementations.
- Provide SME consulting services to support the review and approval of system impact analysis documentation.
- Create systems impact documentation for larger, more complex/ enterprise wide projects that cross systems.
- Identify project dependencies and possible conflicts and manage these to resolution (enterprise wide).
- Define/approve system software standards and usage recommendations enterprise wide projects).
- Oversee enterprise wide software releases.
- Make presentations on recommendations related to adoption of new technologies.
- Participate in design forums to approve designs and validate recommended software technologies.
- Participate in system environment design (for multiple project/and enterprise wide).
- Ensure compliance to interbank/PASA/ABCI and CARD associations requirements.
- Consult on complex problems arising during development, implementation, post implementation and operational cycle.
- Consult on enterprise wide capacity requirements and vulnerability aspects and drive recommended solutions.
- Select tools that enable MIS reporting.
- Identify deviations to thresholds and proactive identification of expected threats to thresholds and defining mitigating actions.
- Alert appropriate areas to trigger corrective action.
- Receive, analyse and manage severity 1 and 2 situations.
- Participate in problem solving.
- Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values.
- Identify training courses and career progressions.
- Share knowledge and industry trends with team.
- Obtain buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes that will improve the functioning of stakeholders’ businesses.
- Attend industry related conference to establish a new technology understanding.
- Consult on the level of skill required to sustain the systems software.
- Advise on suitable training to support skill development. Participate in community of practice or user group forums to encourage knowledge transfer.
- Understand systems software broadly.
Key Responsibility
- Analyse problems and formulate solution based on organisations boundaries, architectures, and constraints: Needs to be achievable and operational, must push boundaries when required and continuously push for improvements. Understand constraints and risk and make the necessary trade-offs.
- Take proposed solutions through relevant governance forums and obtain acceptance for solutions from relevant specialists (domain or technology).
- Collaborate, communicate, and obtain buy-in from key stakeholders.
- Stay current with industry trends and how they might impact or improve the current tools, training, and support for the Identity IQ solution.
- Keeping abreast of the technical landscape and how it fits together.
- Support development of IAG & IAM strategies, roadmap, and architecture, including supporting industry standards, regulatory compliance, and customer business requirements.
- Establish frameworks, standards and guidelines for Access Governance integration and grow maturity and skills in this specialist domain.
- Determine the technical complexity of integration of new systems to assist with prioritizations and demand management.
Essential Qualifications – NQF Level
- Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees
- Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate
Preferred Qualification
- National Diploma/ Degree/ Post Grad in Information Technology
- Minimum with 4 years specialist experience in systems or integration
- Certificate in relevant solution design methodologies where available
Essential Certifications
- Advanced certification in Multiple Technologies where available
Technical Knowledge
- Industry trends
- Data analysis
- Modelling (ARIS/UML etc.)
Exposure/Experience
- Analysing situations or data that requires an in-depth evaluation of multiple factors
- Influencing stakeholders to obtain buy-in for concepts and ideas
- Identifying trends
Type of Exposure
- Designed Workforce Planning Solutions
- Achieved transformation and innovation results
- Executed Workforce Planning Deliverables
- Managed Transformation & Innovation
- Achieved Management and Process Results
Minimum Experience Level
- 10 to 15 years Information Technology experience, of which 5 to 7 years in Systems Analysis and design experience
Technical / Professional Knowledge
- IT Architecture
- Related Technologies
- Modelling (ARIS /UML)
- IT Data structures
- General Communication Skills
- Joint application development
- Testing principles and processes
- Information Technology concepts
- Relevant design tools
- Multiple IT products
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- IT Architecture
- Data Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree