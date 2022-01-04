Systems Engineer at Afro Miaki

Jan 4, 2022

Job Purpose

  • To provide specialist technical expertise and support in installing; testing; tuning; optimising; diagnosing problems; repairing; upgrading and maintaining both externally and internally supplied hardware and systems software (i.e. operating systems; data management products; office automation products; embedded systems); and other utility enabling software and related equipment.

Job Responsibilities

  • Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in company Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).
  • Participate and support corporate social responsibility initiatives for the achievement of key business strategies.
  • Identify and recommend opportunities to enhance processes; systems and policies and support implementation of new processes; policies and systems.
  • Enable recommendations of system hardware and software tuning through gathering of performance statistics from the Information Communication and Technology (ICT) platforms.
  • Mitigate risks in the event of system hardware or software failure by collecting critical information; adhering to agreed procedures and executing standard fixes.
  • Identify problems by investigating potential and actual service problems; escalate and/ or apply standard fixes.
  • Support technology decisions by maintaining awareness of existing and emerging software and hardware solutions.
  • Support the business process needs of the organization by performing a variety of technical tasks in the diagnosis; repair; maintenance and installation of computers and/or related equipment.
  • Ensure compliance to relevant standards and policies by preparing and maintaining operational documentation for relevant system software products.
  • Solve problems by independently addressing incidents of a standard nature.
  • Ensure smooth work flow by participating in Disaster Recovery (DR) procedures.
  • Ensure all work tasks are completed through adherence to organisational process.
  • Ensure the correct and effective use of system hardware and software by implementing and advising on systems development and service delivery staff on policies; procedures and standards Ensure smooth workflow in obtaining required service by liaison with vendors and repair personnel.
  • Ensure client needs are met by participating in client progress reports.
  • Ensure customer needs are met by facilitating sign-off of designs by relevant stakeholders.
  • Keep abreast of legislation and other industry changes that impacts on role by reading the relevant newsletters; websites and attending sessions.
  • Understand and embrace the company vision and demonstrate the values through interaction with team and stakeholders.
  • Improve personal capability and stay abreast of developments in field of expertise by identifying training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from managers.
  • Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities by ensuring all learning activities are completed; experience practiced and certifications obtained and/or maintained within specified time frames.
  • Ensure information is provided correctly to stakeholders by maintaining knowledge sharing knowledge with team.
  • Monitor system efficiency against published service level agreements (SLA) through collection of performance data.
  • Ensure operational cost reduction by ensuring overtime and time are captured correctly and timeously.
  • Ensure due dates for report delivery are met by running reports that support team decisions.
  • Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in company Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).
  • Ensure due dates for report delivery are met by running reports that support team decisions.

Essential Qualifications – NQF Level

  • Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees

Essential Certifications

  • Completed MCTS,Foundational certificate VMware /SOLARUS, AIX .
  • Certificate of attendance in IBM technologies specific to domain

Type of Exposure

  • Provided Client Service
  • Completed Reports and Achieved Budgets
  • Managed Internal Processes
  • Managed Self
  • Managed Relationships
  • Developed and Implemented Communications Strategy
  • Provided Administrative Support

Minimum Experience Level

  • 2- 5 years exposure to IT environment with 2 years Systems Engineering

Technical / Professional Knowledge

  • Administrative procedures and systems
  • Data analysis
  • Microsoft Office
  • Relevant regulatory knowledge
  • Business writing skills
  • Single Operating system
  • Information Technology concepts
  • Computer Hardware & Software
  • Specific technology of relevant to domain
  • System Engineering Concepts
  • Domain specific utilities

Desired Skills:

  • Computer Hardware
  • Computer Software
  • Systems engineering

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position