Systems Engineer at Afro Miaki

Job Purpose
- To provide specialist technical expertise and support in installing; testing; tuning; optimising; diagnosing problems; repairing; upgrading and maintaining both externally and internally supplied hardware and systems software (i.e. operating systems; data management products; office automation products; embedded systems); and other utility enabling software and related equipment.
Job Responsibilities
- Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in company Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).
- Participate and support corporate social responsibility initiatives for the achievement of key business strategies.
- Identify and recommend opportunities to enhance processes; systems and policies and support implementation of new processes; policies and systems.
- Enable recommendations of system hardware and software tuning through gathering of performance statistics from the Information Communication and Technology (ICT) platforms.
- Mitigate risks in the event of system hardware or software failure by collecting critical information; adhering to agreed procedures and executing standard fixes.
- Identify problems by investigating potential and actual service problems; escalate and/ or apply standard fixes.
- Support technology decisions by maintaining awareness of existing and emerging software and hardware solutions.
- Support the business process needs of the organization by performing a variety of technical tasks in the diagnosis; repair; maintenance and installation of computers and/or related equipment.
- Ensure compliance to relevant standards and policies by preparing and maintaining operational documentation for relevant system software products.
- Solve problems by independently addressing incidents of a standard nature.
- Ensure smooth work flow by participating in Disaster Recovery (DR) procedures.
- Ensure all work tasks are completed through adherence to organisational process.
- Ensure the correct and effective use of system hardware and software by implementing and advising on systems development and service delivery staff on policies; procedures and standards Ensure smooth workflow in obtaining required service by liaison with vendors and repair personnel.
- Ensure client needs are met by participating in client progress reports.
- Ensure customer needs are met by facilitating sign-off of designs by relevant stakeholders.
- Keep abreast of legislation and other industry changes that impacts on role by reading the relevant newsletters; websites and attending sessions.
- Understand and embrace the company vision and demonstrate the values through interaction with team and stakeholders.
- Improve personal capability and stay abreast of developments in field of expertise by identifying training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from managers.
- Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities by ensuring all learning activities are completed; experience practiced and certifications obtained and/or maintained within specified time frames.
- Ensure information is provided correctly to stakeholders by maintaining knowledge sharing knowledge with team.
- Monitor system efficiency against published service level agreements (SLA) through collection of performance data.
- Ensure operational cost reduction by ensuring overtime and time are captured correctly and timeously.
- Ensure due dates for report delivery are met by running reports that support team decisions.
Essential Qualifications – NQF Level
- Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees
Essential Certifications
- Completed MCTS,Foundational certificate VMware /SOLARUS, AIX .
- Certificate of attendance in IBM technologies specific to domain
Type of Exposure
- Provided Client Service
- Completed Reports and Achieved Budgets
- Managed Internal Processes
- Managed Self
- Managed Relationships
- Developed and Implemented Communications Strategy
- Provided Administrative Support
Minimum Experience Level
- 2- 5 years exposure to IT environment with 2 years Systems Engineering
Technical / Professional Knowledge
- Administrative procedures and systems
- Data analysis
- Microsoft Office
- Relevant regulatory knowledge
- Business writing skills
- Single Operating system
- Information Technology concepts
- Computer Hardware & Software
- Specific technology of relevant to domain
- System Engineering Concepts
- Domain specific utilities
Desired Skills:
- Computer Hardware
- Computer Software
- Systems engineering
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma