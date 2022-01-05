IT Support Tech

Jan 5, 2022

My client seeks an experienced IT Support Technician to join their growing team.

Duties:

  • 1st Line Platform Support (OS, Runtime)
  • Maintenance as per vendor requirements on all applications
  • 1st Line Support and troubleshooting on platform/application related incidents / changes
  • Perform onsite testing after Change Control Implementations as and when needed.
  • Participate in 24/7 Standby Rotations
  • Morning Checks to ensure maximum stability
  • Monitor service requests / incident queues and update and escalate in accordance to Service Level Agreements.
  • Prepare and maintain up to date documentation for internal and external client’s, detailing configuration of deployed solutions

Requirements:

  • A+ and N+
  • 3-5 Years experience in a similar role
  • First Line Support experience
  • VoIP experience
  • SQL, Linux and Server+ experience

Desired Skills:

  • N+
  • A+
  • VoIp

About The Employer:

My client is based in Bellville and specializes in the telecommunication industry.

Learn more/Apply for this position