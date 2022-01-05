Junior Automation Tester

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology.

2 years’ experience in automated tools and testing.

2 years test analyst experience.

2 years’ experience within SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.

Skills and Knowledge requirements:

Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle, from test design to final delivery, for an enterprise scale software system.

Familiarity with UML modeling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.

Experienced in the use of scripting language, such as Groovy, Scala or Javascript.

Experienced in the use of test management software, such as Test Link or Quality Center.

Experience with test automation tools, such as Git, Selenium web driver.

Experienced in the use of Bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira ot Quality Center.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

Test planning and test case automation.

Plan and create all master data required for automated test scripts.

Create and execute automated test plans on demand.

Manage automated script storage and versioning.

Analyse project documentation to build an understanding of the business and technical requirements of systems to be tested. These typically include business requirements, functional specifications, process/data flow diagrams and use cases

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Junior Automation Testers needed in Somerset West, Cape Town to be responsible for writing, reviewing and maintaining automated test scripts and managing test cases.

