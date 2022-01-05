Junior Automation Tester

Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology.
- 2 years’ experience in automated tools and testing.
- 2 years test analyst experience.
- 2 years’ experience within SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.
Skills and Knowledge requirements:
- Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle, from test design to final delivery, for an enterprise scale software system.
- Familiarity with UML modeling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.
- Experienced in the use of scripting language, such as Groovy, Scala or Javascript.
- Experienced in the use of test management software, such as Test Link or Quality Center.
- Experience with test automation tools, such as Git, Selenium web driver.
- Experienced in the use of Bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira ot Quality Center.
Responsibilities/Tasks:
- Test planning and test case automation.
- Plan and create all master data required for automated test scripts.
- Create and execute automated test plans on demand.
- Manage automated script storage and versioning.
- Analyse project documentation to build an understanding of the business and technical requirements of systems to be tested. These typically include business requirements, functional specifications, process/data flow diagrams and use cases
Desired Skills:
- SDLC
- UML
- Sparx
- Scala
- Javascript
- Git
- Selenium
- Jira
- Automation
- Software Testing
- master data
- script storage
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Junior Automation Testers needed in Somerset West, Cape Town to be responsible for writing, reviewing and maintaining automated test scripts and managing test cases.