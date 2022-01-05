LAN Administrator

Minimum Required Qualification
- Grade 12 (Matric with Maths and Science).
- Technically orientated.
- A+N+/MCSE 2012+ / ITIL Foundation V3.
- Studying towards or qualified in Virtualization Microsoft and/or VMWare.
Minimum Required Work Experience
- 3 – 4 years’ work related exposure
- Network topologies and concepts (LAN)
- Hardware & Software concepts (IBM).
- Server Infrastructure deployment and maintenance.
- Disaster Recovery concepts.
- Usage and deployment of communications, messaging, collaboration systems and tools.
- Understanding of ITIL Process.
- Virtualization – Both Microsoft and VMWare.
- Project Management & Co-ordination.
- Plant control experience is advantageous
- Understanding of cloud technologies
Required Other/Behavioural Competencies
- Be a self-motivated , pro-active and a results orientated team member with;
- Analytical capabilities.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Proactive problem solving skills.
- Leadership Skills
- Good interpersonal skills.
- Enthusiastic
- High levels of integrity.
- Motivating force and able to get a team to work together.
- Enquiring mind to continuously look at system improvements.
- Good administration abilities.
- An exposure and experience in working with plant control is advantageous.
Deliverables
- The position involves support and maintenance in all aspects of LAN network, Desktop,
- Server & Peripheral infrastructure, user support and related activities. A strong focus on
- providing a consistent and above average of services for all our customers is essential.
- To maintain and manage all IT systems and related services running efficiently at their
- optimum capacity, cost effectively and conforming to standards.
- To ensure that IT system and related technologies deployed support business requirements
- To be responsible for the technical support staff including mentoring and guiding, as
- To liaise and inter-act with external vendors.
- To develop and preserve good governance in all aspects.
- To ensure that infrastructure design, procurement, deployment and management is in accordance with the company guidelines and standards.
- To create monthly reports reflecting operational standards.
Desired Skills:
- Disaster Recovery Concepts
- Comptia N+
- Comptia A+
- MCSE 2012+
- ITIL Foundation V3
- VMWare
- Concepts LAN
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration