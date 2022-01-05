LAN Administrator

Jan 5, 2022

Minimum Required Qualification

  • Grade 12 (Matric with Maths and Science).
  • Technically orientated.
  • A+N+/MCSE 2012+ / ITIL Foundation V3.
  • Studying towards or qualified in Virtualization Microsoft and/or VMWare.

Minimum Required Work Experience

  • 3 – 4 years’ work related exposure
  • Network topologies and concepts (LAN)
  • Hardware & Software concepts (IBM).
  • Server Infrastructure deployment and maintenance.
  • Disaster Recovery concepts.
  • Usage and deployment of communications, messaging, collaboration systems and tools.
  • Understanding of ITIL Process.
  • Virtualization – Both Microsoft and VMWare.
  • Project Management & Co-ordination.
  • Plant control experience is advantageous
  • Understanding of cloud technologies

Required Other/Behavioural Competencies

  • Be a self-motivated , pro-active and a results orientated team member with;
  • Analytical capabilities.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Proactive problem solving skills.
  • Leadership Skills
  • Good interpersonal skills.
  • Enthusiastic
  • High levels of integrity.
  • Motivating force and able to get a team to work together.
  • Enquiring mind to continuously look at system improvements.
  • Good administration abilities.
  • An exposure and experience in working with plant control is advantageous.

Deliverables

  • The position involves support and maintenance in all aspects of LAN network, Desktop,
  • Server & Peripheral infrastructure, user support and related activities. A strong focus on
  • providing a consistent and above average of services for all our customers is essential.
  • To maintain and manage all IT systems and related services running efficiently at their
  • optimum capacity, cost effectively and conforming to standards.
  • To ensure that IT system and related technologies deployed support business requirements
  • To be responsible for the technical support staff including mentoring and guiding, as
  • To liaise and inter-act with external vendors.
  • To develop and preserve good governance in all aspects.
  • To ensure that infrastructure design, procurement, deployment and management is in accordance with the company guidelines and standards.
  • To create monthly reports reflecting operational standards.

Desired Skills:

  • Disaster Recovery Concepts
  • Comptia N+
  • Comptia A+
  • MCSE 2012+
  • ITIL Foundation V3
  • VMWare
  • Concepts LAN

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Learn more/Apply for this position