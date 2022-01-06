C# Cloud Developer Azure

Purpose of the role:
- Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions that will be deployed to the cloud.
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
- Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing platform.
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Matric
- BSC Degree – Computer Science / IT (must have outstanding marks/results)
- Azure Certifications (Advantageous)
Experience, Skills & Knowledge
- Minimum of 1 – 3 years’ experience in a C# .NET, SQL role.
- Minimum of 1 – 2 years Azure experience
- Advanced .NET platform knowledge
- Minimum of 6 months experience in .NET Core
- Experience with Microsoft Web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF)
- Solid experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice
- Experience in domain driven design (DDD)
- Experience in test driven development (TDD)
- Kubernetes / Micro Services exposure will be advantageous
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines
- RESTful service experience
Special Requirements:
- Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)
- Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)
- Must have own and reliable transport.
- Must live in Pretoria / OR relocate closer to work
Role duties
- Assess, develop, upgrade and document application
- Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application
- Document and direct software testing and validation procedures; Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software
- Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .NET
- SQL
- AZURE
- MVC
- ASP.NET
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree