IT Developer at Bidvest Bank

Jan 6, 2022

Bidvest Bank is looking for an IT Developer

PRIMARY PURPOSE
Maintenance of existing applications and development of new applications.

Responsibilities:

CUSTOMER CENTRICITY

  • Levels & quality of service delivery as experienced by internal & externalstakeholders.
  • Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions.
  • Responsiveness: Speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaroundtime
  • Degree of customer satisfaction from customers
  • Attend to change of applications and reports.
  • Trouble-shoot and fix problems with applications and processes.

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

  • Develop and maintain systems in terms of quality, proper documentation, as well as conformance to Enterprise architecture plan.
  • Delivering developmental efforts on time.
  • All developmental efforts must be concluded within the Change Control process.
  • Adhere to coding standards
  • Adhere to source control policies & guidelines

LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT

  • Contribution to making the department a great place to work
  • Contribution to teamwork (Level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality &speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency & effectiveness of area.
  • Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.
  • Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area ofcontrol
  • Support and drive the business’s core values
  • Maintain a positive attitude and drive
  • Promote harmony and teamwork
  • Promote the sharing of knowledge
  • Show willingness to help others
  • Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance
  • Assist support staff in resolving helpdesk calls
  • Receiving ad-hoc requests from internal as well as external parties and thenresponding appropriately
  • Take ownership for driving own career development
  • Development of knowledge base and Intellectual Property
  • Stay abreast of the current and forthcoming technologies

Requirements:

  • National Diploma (ComputerProgramming or similar)
  • BSc Information Technology or Computer Science
  • MCSD (Microsoft Certified Systems Developer)
  • 3 – 10 years’ experience in Systemsdesign, development and implementation

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required

Technical Skills:

  • C# [URL Removed]
  • SQL Server
  • MVC / ASP.Net
  • WCF / WebAPI
  • Entity Framework
  • Problem Solving
  • Unit Testing
  • HTML / JavaScript
  • AngularJS
  • Team Foundation Server / VSTS / Azure DevOps
  • K2 Blackpearl
  • Azure
  • Mobile Development
  • WPF
  • SQL Server Reporting Services
  • .Net Core

Behavioural skills:

  • Attention to Detail
  • Time Management
  • Teamwork
  • Initiative
  • Adaptability
  • Conformity
  • Communication

Working conditions:
Based at Bidvest Bank offices in Sandton

Desired Skills:

  • IT Developer
  • C#
  • SQL Server
  • MVC
  • ASP.Net
  • WCF
  • WebAPI
  • Problem Solving
  • K2 Blackpearl
  • Azure

Learn more/Apply for this position