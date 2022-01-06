Mainframe Developer at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently sourcing for 1 x Mainframe analyst Developer to join them on an exciting initiative they have

Industry : Financial / IT

Area : Cape Town

Type : Independent contract

Rate : TBD (Open)

1 x Mainframe analyst Developer (Cobol / DB2 / JCL skills) – Will be responsible for developing Cobol / SQL code as required by the project team

Competencies

Client focus

Cultivates innovation

Collaborates

Being resilient

Drive results

Strong analytical thinking & problem-solving skills

Attention to detail

Strong planning and organising skills

Ability to perform well under pressure

Attributes

Positive, enthusiastic attitude

Ability to stay focussed while under pressure

Professional work standards

Takes ownership of tasks and drives tasks through to completion

Is accountable for own actions

Honesty, integrity and respect

If you would like to enquire , please send your cv and a recruiter will be happy to answer all your questions regarding this role

Desired Skills:

Cobol

DB2

JCL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

