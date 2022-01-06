Mainframe Developer at QES

Jan 6, 2022

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently sourcing for 1 x Mainframe analyst Developer to join them on an exciting initiative they have

Industry : Financial / IT
Area : Cape Town
Type : Independent contract
Rate : TBD (Open)

1 x Mainframe analyst Developer (Cobol / DB2 / JCL skills) – Will be responsible for developing Cobol / SQL code as required by the project team

Competencies

  • Client focus
  • Cultivates innovation
  • Collaborates
  • Being resilient
  • Drive results
  • Strong analytical thinking & problem-solving skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Strong planning and organising skills
  • Ability to perform well under pressure

Attributes

  • Positive, enthusiastic attitude
  • Ability to stay focussed while under pressure
  • Professional work standards
  • Takes ownership of tasks and drives tasks through to completion
  • Is accountable for own actions
  • Honesty, integrity and respect

If you would like to enquire , please send your cv and a recruiter will be happy to answer all your questions regarding this role

Desired Skills:

  • Cobol
  • DB2
  • JCL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position