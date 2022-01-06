Network Support Engineer

The successful candidate must demonstrate excellent skills in the Network Administration arena including both LAN and WAN. You should be a professional individual, with excellent communication skills, who strives for excellence in all that you do. While being process orientated, they will be a team player who believes in supporting clients and colleagues alike in achieving the necessary improvements. You should work well both in and out of supervision.
Duties & Responsibilities
Solution Design
- Planning infrastructure design and implementations
- Consulting with clients to specify requirements and design solutions
- Recommend improvements to existing solutions
- Fully understand a VPN configuration, support and design
Equipment
- Implement Infrastructure under change control processes
- Configuration, maintenance & management of installed equipment
- Pro-actively plan and install upgrades, releases, and device firmware upgrades.
- Documentation of configurations
Support
- Providing technical support to both internal and external client/remote sites
- Monitor all networks / identify problem areas
- Manage and respond to support tickets timeously
- Troubleshooting and resolution of issues
- Monitoring performance of networks
- Working with IT support personnel
- Providing network administration and support
Security
- Ensuring that the environment is secure from external threats
- Sound understanding of firewalls and configuration
- Anti-virus installations / monitoring
- Threat detection and analysis
- Understanding of certificates
Requirements
- Matric or Grade 12 or NQF4
- Information Technology – national diploma or bachelor’s degree (optional)
- Relevant qualifications/certifications in networking / hardware
- Minimum of 5 years relevant technical experience in the networking environment with demonstratable skills
- Network administrator tools (WinSCP, Putty and Wireshark)
- Driver’s license minimum code 08
- Good Technical understanding of both Local and Wide area networking
- Microsoft Networking Services (Active Directory, DNS, PKI, DHCP)
- Fortinet / Cisco desired
- Network devices (servers, routers, firewalls)
- Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel)
- *Good knowledge of firewalls (FORTINET)
- Ticketing systems (Jira)
Desired Skills:
- WinSCP
- Wireshark
- Fortinet
- DNS
- Dhcp
- Putty
- Cisco IOS
- Microsoft Office Suite
- Ticketing systems Jira
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration