Network Support Engineer

Jan 6, 2022

The successful candidate must demonstrate excellent skills in the Network Administration arena including both LAN and WAN. You should be a professional individual, with excellent communication skills, who strives for excellence in all that you do. While being process orientated, they will be a team player who believes in supporting clients and colleagues alike in achieving the necessary improvements. You should work well both in and out of supervision.

Duties & Responsibilities
Solution Design

  • Planning infrastructure design and implementations
  • Consulting with clients to specify requirements and design solutions
  • Recommend improvements to existing solutions
  • Fully understand a VPN configuration, support and design

Equipment

  • Implement Infrastructure under change control processes
  • Configuration, maintenance & management of installed equipment
  • Pro-actively plan and install upgrades, releases, and device firmware upgrades.
  • Documentation of configurations

Support

  • Providing technical support to both internal and external client/remote sites
  • Monitor all networks / identify problem areas
  • Manage and respond to support tickets timeously
  • Troubleshooting and resolution of issues
  • Monitoring performance of networks
  • Working with IT support personnel
  • Providing network administration and support

Security

  • Ensuring that the environment is secure from external threats
  • Sound understanding of firewalls and configuration
  • Anti-virus installations / monitoring
  • Threat detection and analysis
  • Understanding of certificates

Requirements

  • Matric or Grade 12 or NQF4
  • Information Technology – national diploma or bachelor’s degree (optional)
  • Relevant qualifications/certifications in networking / hardware
  • Minimum of 5 years relevant technical experience in the networking environment with demonstratable skills
  • Network administrator tools (WinSCP, Putty and Wireshark)
  • Driver’s license minimum code 08
  • Good Technical understanding of both Local and Wide area networking
  • Microsoft Networking Services (Active Directory, DNS, PKI, DHCP)
  • Fortinet / Cisco desired
  • Network devices (servers, routers, firewalls)
  • Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel)
  • *Good knowledge of firewalls (FORTINET)
  • Ticketing systems (Jira)

Desired Skills:

  • WinSCP
  • Wireshark
  • Fortinet
  • DNS
  • Dhcp
  • Putty
  • Cisco IOS
  • Microsoft Office Suite
  • Ticketing systems Jira

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Learn more/Apply for this position