Senior Front-end Developer – Semi Remote / Pretoria – Competitive salary based on experience at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Senior Front-end Developer – Semi Remote / Pretoria – Competitive salary based on experience

Start the New Year off with a bang at a leading, evolving and innovative Gaming Software Development Company.

You need to be a team player with solid experience in caching, minification and bundling techniques to improve front end performance?

Are you ready to join this group of passionate coders that thrive in this fast-paced environment? Give me a call today!!!!!!!!!!

Requirements:

Senior Frontend Developer

React

Vue

HTML5

Angular

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Desired Skills:

HTML5

Angular

Vue

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

