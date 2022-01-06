SQL & C# Developer

About the role:
- Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments, and application software.
- Consulting with Account Managers, Executive Head: Innovation, Architecture & Development, Operations Manager, and fellow colleagues concerning maintenance/enhancements and development of the system.
- Consulting with network administration employees to evaluate interface between hardware and software.
- Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.
- Modifying existing software to correct errors to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performances.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Diploma / Degree in Computer Science / Development
- Matric
Experience & Skills
- Minimum of 5 – 8 years in a Software Development role
- Minimum 5 – 8 years’ experience in T-SQL Database Design and Development
- Sound knowledge of the Microsoft SQL database technology and T-SQL
- Knowledge of programming languages such as C# or VB.net will be an advantage
- Knowledge and experience web services development
- Design, develop, test, and maintain software solutions to meet the clients’ requirements.
- Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request
- Back-end database programming and design
- Reviewing query performance and optimizing code
- Writing queries used for front-end applications (websites, desktop applications, or cloud apps)
- Designing and coding database tables to store the application’s data
- Data modelling to visualize database structure
- Working with application developers to create optimized queries
- Creating database triggers for automation, e.g., automatic email notifications
- Creating table indexes to improve database performance
- Experience in Agile & Scrum
- Programming views, stored procedures, and functions
Non-Technical Skills Required:
- Willing to work overtime & perform standby duties
- Must have own and reliable transport
- High Level of Personal Integrity and ethics
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL
- VB.net
- T-SQL
- Microsoft SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree