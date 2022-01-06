Strategic Business Analyst

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE
- The purpose of this role is to identify business needs and solutions within the context of the overall direction of the Company.
- To develop and implement critical business solutions through information gathering, synthesis, review, and testing.
- To deliver value to stakeholders, through reporting metrics, analysing methodologies, suggesting operation improvements, and building proposal evaluations in a cross-functional environment
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Business/Computer Science/Information Management Related Degree/Qualification or equivalent
- Master’s Degree in Business Administration will be an advantage
- Valid Passport and Driver’s license
Experience & Skills
- Minimum 4 years of experience in a similar position
- Previous experience/knowledge in working within the Diesel, Trucking, logistics or similar environment is essential
- Previous experience in a company reporting into a group structure is an advantage
- Logistics, Financial Services, Financial Technology or Consumer Financial Services experience preferred
- Strong understanding of databases, spreadsheets, data visualization
- Knowledge of business statistics and data analyses techniques
- Demonstrated e?ectiveness in all the areas outlined in the roles and responsibilities
- Experience in cross functional analysis
- Financial analysis background will be highly advantageous
Duties
- This role will also have the responsibility to develop new models that underpin sound business decisions by streamlining and improving internal and external reporting.
- To provide insights that help the decision-making process and align capital and resource allocation within the business budget.
Strategy Planning & Business Analysis:
- Creating a detailed business analysis, outlining problems, opportunities and developing solutions for the Company
- Secure and allocate resources, manage implementation schedules, and facilitate meetings
- Development of service line and program strategic plans, including development and expansion of the Company’s regional strategy
- Assist in the development and evaluation of rolling sales forecasts and budgets
- Utilising analysis techniques to support business practices and evaluate potential strategic planning / growth opportunities.
- Identify specific business processes, through analysis, that could be enhanced or changed to become more efficient / best practice-orientated/deliver business value.
- Increase general sales productivity by analysing data and creating relevant reports
- Provide commercial and financial analytical support to the sales team by providing profitability margin analysis
- Work with management to obtain and identify analytical requirements, plus compile and analyse data obtained from numerous information systems and employ judgment necessary to determine the accuracy and applicability of the conclusions.
- Provide recommendations and conclusions gained from analysing data using statistical methods and tools.
- Provides input into decisions affecting business operations and strategic initiatives.
- Research best practices develops targets/goals for business endeavours and provides metrics to management and executive leadership.
Operations & Accounts Services
- Full analysis of potential new services providers and new owned branches.
Branches/Offices & Diesel Truck Parks/Stops/Depots (sites)
- Report to the CEO the variances from the established budget specifically those that could negatively impact the profitability and sustainability of the Company, making recommendations on how to mitigate and address the risk.
Service Stations (stations)
- Track and monitor related input costs at sites, stations, customer & supplier service centre to improve profitability and competitiveness.
- Plan and schedule a minimum of 1 annual visit to the pareto service stations, branches, and diesel truck parks (with Regional/Area/Sales & Marketing/Operations Services Managers) based in the country of duty station or where possible when traveling to other countries (20% of customers that does 80% our volume)
Information Technology
- Provide support and input into both the development/design and prioritising according to ROI of all new software and hardware development by the IT Manager as required for both new and existing products and services/integration.
Sales
- Support the growth of new and existing customers, products, and services by ensuring understanding the performance of the product and service by customer, service point, branch, diesel truck park and country.
Finance
- Provide support and input into the development/design of the finance, cost savings and budget plan/s by the Finance Manager.
- Monitor, manage and ensure delivery, performance, and adherence against cost savings and/or budget plans and/or spend plans/policies by all staff and sites.
- Ensure business readiness and performance during and for all internal and external audits.
Regulatory, Compliance, Governance and Legal
- Lead and manage with an example of integrity, honesty, transparency, and openness.
- Actively identify, grow, and leverage key regulatory/licensing relationships and knowledge to ensure compliance and governance according to company policy and local legislation as a minimum.
- Ensure great care, attention to detail, due diligence and the necessary approval from the CEO or designate is received for all new agreements prior to authorised signature.
- Ensure timely and effective communications of key regulatory/licensing/strategic developments and risks to the CEO.
People/Human Resources (HR)
- Lead, manage, implement, and execute across People/Human Resources (HR), Accounts Services, Operations, Corridor Development, Business Development, Corporate Affairs, IT, Sales & Marketing, Finance, Regulatory, Compliance, Governance, Legal and Competitor elements of the business within your assigned function of responsibility.
- Implement and drive a high-performance culture to enable a pay for performance culture as directed by the CEO and Company policy.
- Ensure all non-performance, non-compliance and misconduct issues are addressed formally and timeously according to company policy and/or local legislation as a minimum
- Provide feedback at regular intervals to team members & conduct performance evaluations of assigned team members.
- Supervise, coach and train new and current employees, where required.
- Orientate new employees and train them on department-related activities
- Identify training and developmental needs necessary and conduct required training
- Proactively manage all members of the team ensuring continuous and progressive performance.
- Lead team activities to ensure business objectives are accomplished in a safe, timely, cost-e?ective manner, according to the highest quality specifications.
Competitor Activity
- Monitor and stay in touch with origination and evolution of all existing and new competitors to ensure we stay a step ahead.
Personal Attributes
- Analytical Thinking: ability to identify issues, obtain relevant information, relate, and compare information from different sources, and identify alternative solutions
- Building Partnerships: Ability to develop and use collaborative relationships to ensure that the work goals are achieved
- People Management: ability to strategically analyse aspects of Human Resources
- Strong interpersonal and organizational skills: ability to communicate and work well in a team environment as well as on an individual basis, as well as to make fast and effective decisions
- Strong customer focus: dedication to meeting the expectations and requirements of the customer; gets first-hand customer information and uses it for improvements in products and services; talks and acts with customers in mind
- Presentation skills both written and verbal
- Ability to research at an advanced level
- Ability to adapt to change and lead / drive change
- Character: Enjoys hard work and is full of energy to meet challenges; seizes opportunities when they arise and is action orientated
Desired Skills:
- Logistics
- Business Analyst
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree