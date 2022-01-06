Team Lead SQL & C# Developer

Jan 6, 2022

About the role:

  • Leadership skills with the ability to move into a Team Lead Role
  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments, and application software.
  • Consulting with Account Managers, Executive Head: Innovation, Architecture & Development, Operations Manager, and fellow colleagues concerning maintenance/enhancements and development of the system.
  • Consulting with network administration employees to evaluate interface between hardware and software.
  • Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.
  • Modifying existing software to correct errors to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performances.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • Diploma / Degree in Computer Science / Development
  • Matric

Experience & Skills

  • Minimum of 8+ years in a Software Development role
  • Minimum 8+ years’ experience in T-SQL Database Design and Development
  • Sound knowledge of the Microsoft SQL database technology and T-SQL
  • Knowledge of programming languages such as C# or VB.net will be an advantage
  • Knowledge and experience web services development
  • Design, develop, test, and maintain software solutions to meet the clients’ requirements.
  • Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request
  • Back-end database programming and design
  • Reviewing query performance and optimizing code
  • Writing queries used for front-end applications (websites, desktop applications, or cloud apps)
  • Designing and coding database tables to store the application’s data
  • Data modelling to visualize database structure
  • Working with application developers to create optimized queries
  • Creating database triggers for automation, e.g., automatic email notifications
  • Creating table indexes to improve database performance
  • Experience in Agile & Scrum
  • Programming views, stored procedures, and functions

Non-Technical Skills Required:

  • Willing to work overtime& perform standby duties
  • Must have own and reliable transport
  • High Level of Personal Integrity and ethics

Desired Skills:

  • T-SQL
  • Microsoft SQL
  • C#
  • VB.net

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position