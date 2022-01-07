Android Developer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

At the company we are representing, they are building truly cross functional teams with full ownership of design, architecture, build and test. the Android Developer will collaborate closely with fellow team members from the Product, Backend, Design and QA communities of practice. Position is 100% remote work – work from anywhere!Client DetailsOur client is a global FinTech Brand specialising in Crypto currency and Digital Banking.DescriptionResponsibilities As Android Developer, you will be responsible for:

Building components of our mobile app that will enable users all over the world to send, spend, save, and receive money and Bitcoin safely and globally.

The impact of what you will help develop at the company will help people protect their life savings

If you are a passionate, enthusiastic engineer interested in revolutionizing banking, join the brand!ProfileRequirements:

3+ years experience in Android development.

Experience in Kotlin.

Experience working with code sharing, pull requests and code reviews (G.I.T).

Experience working with teams in an agile environment (Jira).

Passion for clean code where re-usability, testability and readability are a must (SOLID).

Experience with the tech stack described above.

Great communication skills in English.

Nice to have:

Experience in CI/CD, Gradle and static code quality analytics.

Experience in UI tests.

Experience in Kotlin Multiplatform.

Experience in material design and animations.

Experience or willingness to learn some Swift.

Open source contributions.

TechStack

100% Kotlin

Architecture components

RxJava, Coroutines, Flow

Dagger, Koin

KotlinMultiplatform

Compose

Job Offer 50,000 USD – 70,000 USD per annum

About The Employer:

Global FinTech brand

