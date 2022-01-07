Business Analyst Payment Solutions

Minimum Requirements:
- Business analyst / Business commerce degree
- 6 years of work experience in the fields of Payments / Digital Services / Value Added Services, consulting, marketing, information technology
- Excellent client-facing and negotiation skills
- Strong quantitative, analytical and problem-solving skills
- Able to perform under pressure and deliver results in a demanding and fast-paced environment that requires fresh thinking and innovation
- Excellent written and spoken communication skills
- Very good educational background, preferably in a numerate discipline
- Attention to detail
- Results drive
- Tech-savvy and comfortable in a field that combines elements of multiple disciplines (technology, marketing, mass psychology)
- International perspective and cultural awareness
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Take ownership of design and development of an integrated payment platform with solutions for both Merchants and Customers alike
- Assist with design and integration of Fintech solutions
- Identify potential Value-added services to be deployed on the platform
- Facilitate the documentation of business requirements i.e. functionality, user interface etc.
- Develop and implement procedures to deploy in market
- Maintain customer relations
- Management by diversity
- Creating and managing of budgets
- Improving revenue and cost savings through designs
- Evaluating performance and productivity
- Generating reports and presentations (internally and externally)
- Developing and implementing growth strategies
- Effective communication throughout the business and industry
- Strong business and financial acumen through demonstrated knowledge and ability to display the linkage between inputs and desired business results
- Objective, open-minded and an ‘Out of the Box Thinker”
- Results orientated with demonstrated performance in keeping and delivering commitments
Core Competencies
- Demonstrates integrity by modelling the organisation’s values and ethical standards
- Strong analytical skills
- Lead teams effectively and shows conflict resolution skills
- Consistently approaches work with energy and a positive, constructive attitude
- Demonstrates openness to change and ability to manage complexities
- Ability to develop collaborative and harmonious relationships with external partners and clients at a senior level
- Implement policies and conduct trainings to help reduce overall risk
Skills
- Analytical
- Critical thinking
- Diplomacy
- Leadership and team building
- Change management
- Project management
- Persuasion and influencing
- Judgement and decision making
- Service orientation
- Computer literacy
- Device knowledge within the cash industry
Desired Skills:
- payment solutions
- vas
- digital services
- Business analysis