Business Analyst Payment Solutions

Jan 7, 2022

Minimum Requirements:

  • Business analyst / Business commerce degree
  • 6 years of work experience in the fields of Payments / Digital Services / Value Added Services, consulting, marketing, information technology
  • Excellent client-facing and negotiation skills
  • Strong quantitative, analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Able to perform under pressure and deliver results in a demanding and fast-paced environment that requires fresh thinking and innovation
  • Excellent written and spoken communication skills
  • Very good educational background, preferably in a numerate discipline
  • Attention to detail
  • Results drive
  • Tech-savvy and comfortable in a field that combines elements of multiple disciplines (technology, marketing, mass psychology)
  • International perspective and cultural awareness

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Take ownership of design and development of an integrated payment platform with solutions for both Merchants and Customers alike
  • Assist with design and integration of Fintech solutions
  • Identify potential Value-added services to be deployed on the platform
  • Facilitate the documentation of business requirements i.e. functionality, user interface etc.
  • Develop and implement procedures to deploy in market
  • Maintain customer relations
  • Management by diversity
  • Creating and managing of budgets
  • Improving revenue and cost savings through designs
  • Evaluating performance and productivity
  • Generating reports and presentations (internally and externally)
  • Developing and implementing growth strategies
  • Effective communication throughout the business and industry
  • Strong business and financial acumen through demonstrated knowledge and ability to display the linkage between inputs and desired business results
  • Objective, open-minded and an ‘Out of the Box Thinker”
  • Results orientated with demonstrated performance in keeping and delivering commitments

Core Competencies

  • Demonstrates integrity by modelling the organisation’s values and ethical standards
  • Strong analytical skills
  • Lead teams effectively and shows conflict resolution skills
  • Consistently approaches work with energy and a positive, constructive attitude
  • Demonstrates openness to change and ability to manage complexities
  • Ability to develop collaborative and harmonious relationships with external partners and clients at a senior level
  • Implement policies and conduct trainings to help reduce overall risk

Skills

  • Analytical
  • Critical thinking
  • Diplomacy
  • Leadership and team building
  • Change management
  • Project management
  • Persuasion and influencing
  • Judgement and decision making
  • Service orientation
  • Computer literacy
  • Device knowledge within the cash industry

Desired Skills:

  • payment solutions
  • vas
  • digital services
  • Business analysis

