Senior Front End Developer at Fourier Recruitment

This is an exciting opportunity for a Senior Front-End Developer to head up and shape the front-end

development team. Architect and implement our products User Interface from UX Design Specifications.

Work closely with Development Lead to ensure seamless integration with the Quintessence Platform.

Provide technical leadership for the Front-End Development Team:

Host code reviews, pairing sessions, and mobbing sessions.

Architect and implement a testing framework for the automation of User Interface testing.

Provide team leadership for the Front-End Development Team:

Provide technical guidance to team members.

Have regular one on one sessions with team members.

Provide regular feedback on their performance.

Help them grow their skills and set development goals.

Hire new team members when needed.Minimum RequirementsExtensive experience in the .Net Framework and or .Net Core.

Highly proficient in c#, JavaScript, and TypeScript.

Proficiency in current user interface design patterns.

Extensive experience in at least one of the primary UI Frameworks (Angular, React, Vue) with at least some understanding of one of the others.

Good experience in producing reliable, version-able, restful APIs.

Solid software development background in data structures, algorithms, and design patterns.

University Degree.

The candidate will also need to have the following attributes:

Excellent comprehension in areas of logic and mathematics.

Excellent communication skills, with clients and colleagues.

A passion to learn and extend knowledge continuously.

The ability to manage and motivate self and others.

Good at problem solving and innovative thinking.

Thrive in an agile environment and be adaptable.

Learn more/Apply for this position