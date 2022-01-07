Senior Full Stack .Net Developer with Azure – Semi-Remote/ Bryanston – up to R1.1m at e-Merge IT Recruitment

With a new year comes new possibilities, a market leading hub that’s delivering holistic cloud solutions is currently seeking a technically well versed Senior .Net Developer to form part of their forward-thinking team of tech wizards.

You can look forward to handling the delivery of a streamlined backend system and play an influential hand in delivering both concepts and code into the product base. You will have a lot of say and sway, while working from home most of the time.

Keen to chat, get in touch!

Required Tech stack:

8+ years coding experience in the Microsoft stack

C#, .Net Core, Web API

MS Azure

Angular 9+, Typescript, JavaScript

Agile/ Scrum

SOLID principles advantageous

BSc Degree or Equivalent

Reference Number for this position is DB52809 which is a permanent position based in Bryanston & Semi-Remote offering a salary of R1m to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

