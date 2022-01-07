Senior Full Stack .Net Developer with Azure – Semi-Remote/ Bryanston – up to R1.1m at e-Merge IT Recruitment

With a new year comes new possibilities, a market leading hub that’s delivering holistic cloud solutions is currently seeking a technically well versed Senior .Net Developer to form part of their forward-thinking team of tech wizards.
You can look forward to handling the delivery of a streamlined backend system and play an influential hand in delivering both concepts and code into the product base. You will have a lot of say and sway, while working from home most of the time.
Keen to chat, get in touch!
Required Tech stack:
- 8+ years coding experience in the Microsoft stack
- C#, .Net Core, Web API
- MS Azure
- Angular 9+, Typescript, JavaScript
- Agile/ Scrum
- SOLID principles advantageous
- BSc Degree or Equivalent
Reference Number for this position is DB52809 which is a permanent position based in Bryanston & Semi-Remote offering a salary of R1m to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge IT website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net Core
- Web API
- MS Azure
- Angular 9+
- Typescript
- JavaScript
- Agile
- Scrum
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree