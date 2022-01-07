Senior Software Developer 1 at BET Software

We Want You:

Are you a savvy Senior Software Developer 1 with excellent communication skills, and driven to build high-quality systems? Do you have a knack for software development? How about a passion for creating solutions – one line of code at a time?

We need a problem solver, an analytical thinker, a do-er, and an innovator who is able to perform in a fast-paced environment, developing and managing solutions for our online and offline betting platforms. As a Senior Software Developer, you will be part of project-related activities. This is an exciting opportunity to lead, learn, and perform at your best, whilst shaping the future of technology, and broadening your software development skills. Your ability to critically analyse business requirements, navigate through existing software, manage complex architectural platforms, take ownership of your work base, and release new versions of software consistently, will be crucial to your success.

You Bring:

At least 5-6 years’ experience within a development environment.

Relevant Diploma / Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or similar field.

Demonstrated leadership skills.

5 years + SQL, C#, .NET Core and RESTful API experience.

Detailed knowledge of the SDLC and management of software projects.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Strong attention to detail.

Nice To Have:

Experience in document stores such as Couchbase / Mongo.

Experience in Message Brokers such as RabbitMQ / Kafka / Red Panda.

What You’ll Do:

Design fit for purpose solutions, algorithms and planning.

Implementation of a solution that is complete, efficient and compatible.

Implementation – Ensure the solution has a high usability factor.

Implementation – Ensure the solution is reliable.

Implementation – Ensure the Solution has effective security.

Implementation – Ensure the solution is maintainable.

Testing, verification and deploying.

Respond to outages and failures.

The Company We Keep:

At BET Software, we don’t just recruit talent, we cultivate it. Our learning and development programmes, our various opportunities for growth, and our well-deserved incentives are what keep our All-Star Team the best amongst the rest.

Desired Skills:

C#.Net Development

Web Applications Development

Full Stack Development

Unit testing frameworks

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

More than 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Joining BET Software is an opportunity to become a part of one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest technological success stories, disrupting global markets with our vanguard software solutions. Our multiskilled team is passionate about pushing boundaries to create world-class solutions. We offer a dynamic work environment that supports learning and growth, a place where you can flourish amongst like-minded individuals. Currently, on an exponential growth path, we’re increasing our footprint to establish BET as a leader in global markets. Consider coming along for the ride…you’ll never be bored.

