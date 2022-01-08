Project Manager (Junior) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Managing and refining JIRA backlog.
- Collaborating with various team members to define the requirements for a ticket.
- Engaging with the client to assess their priorities from a backlog of Jira tickets.
- Hosting JIRA ticket effort estimation sessions.
- Facilitating the plan and scope definition for a production release.
- Ensuring JIRA tickets planned into a production release are kept up-to-date.
- Hosting regular communication sessions with the team to gauge progress for a release.
- Facilitating resolution of issues reported by the team.
- Creating a project plan in MS Project for a production release.
- Setting up JIRA projects, creating Jira tickets as well as updating JIRA tickets.
Qualifications:
- Tertiary level education and relevant work experience.
Skills / Experience:
- 2 – 3 years’ experience working in the software industry.
- A proven understanding of the Software Delivery Life Cycle.
- Experience working with JIRA.
Additional:
- Remote work is an option at the employers discretion.
Desired Skills:
- Junior Project Manager
- SDLC
- Software