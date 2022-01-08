Project Manager (Junior) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:

  • Managing and refining JIRA backlog.
  • Collaborating with various team members to define the requirements for a ticket.
  • Engaging with the client to assess their priorities from a backlog of Jira tickets.
  • Hosting JIRA ticket effort estimation sessions.
  • Facilitating the plan and scope definition for a production release.
  • Ensuring JIRA tickets planned into a production release are kept up-to-date.
  • Hosting regular communication sessions with the team to gauge progress for a release.
  • Facilitating resolution of issues reported by the team.
  • Creating a project plan in MS Project for a production release.
  • Setting up JIRA projects, creating Jira tickets as well as updating JIRA tickets.

Qualifications:

  • Tertiary level education and relevant work experience.

Skills / Experience:

  • 2 – 3 years’ experience working in the software industry.
  • A proven understanding of the Software Delivery Life Cycle.
  • Experience working with JIRA.

Additional:

  • Remote work is an option at the employers discretion.

Desired Skills:

  • Junior Project Manager
  • SDLC
  • Software

